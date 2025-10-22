St. Joseph Hospice Foundation

Hosted by

St. Joseph Hospice Foundation

About this event

Annual SJHF Spring Soiree

Event Ticket
$25

The St. Joseph Hospice Foundation Annual Spring Soiree featuring music by the V-Tones. Ticket includes light snacks. Cash bar available.

Event Name Sponsor
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 10 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Friend of the Foundation Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 8 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Lighting Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 2 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Production Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 2 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 6 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Silver Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 4 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Bronze Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your sponsorship will include 2 tickets to the event, your signage and logo displayed throughout the event, and recognition on all social media accounts managed by SJHF. Your sponsorship donation will not only help provide a fun event for guests, but more importantly, will allow the SJHF to return all proceeds from the event to our communities through assistance to terminally ill patients and their families. The SJHF sincerely thanks you for your consideration and we can’t wait to see you on April 16th!!

Add a donation for St. Joseph Hospice Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!