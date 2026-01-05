Annual OCCM Ski Trip

About this event
This option includes a Lift Ticket and all rentals (boots, skis or snowboard, helmet).
Zeffy does not charge platform fees. At checkout, you may see an optional contribution. You can click “Edit contribution” and set it to $0.
This option is only to purchase the daily lift ticket. NO rentals included.
This is an add-on if you would like to sign up for lessons. Make sure you also purchase a Lift Ticket!
You do not need to purchase this if you're already getting the Lift Ticket and Rental option. This is meant for those who have their own boots and skis/snowboards, but are still in need of a helmet.
This option does NOT include access to the lift. Only purchase this if you have a voucher for the ski lift.
