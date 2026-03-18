SMEEA

Hosted by

SMEEA

About this event

Annual SMEEA Member Recognition Dinner

1309 N Bradley Rd

Santa Maria, CA 93454, USA

SMEEA Member Dinner Ticket
$28

These Tickets are for SMEEA Members only

NON-Member Dinner Ticket
$38

This ticket is for Attendees who are guests of SMEEA; Admin; Family, etc.

Site Member of the Year Dinner Ticket
Free

These tickets are for the Honored Site Members of the Year. These are limited to the Honoree of the Night.

Retiree Dinner Ticket
Free

These Tickets are for 2026- SMEEA Retirees only. You are a retiree- honoree of the evening.

Retiree Guest Dinner Ticket
Free

These Tickets are for the guests of the 2026- SMEEA Retirees only. These are limited to (1) guest per Retiree for the family

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!