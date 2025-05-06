Annual Girls and Boys Soccer Banquet 2025

Grants entry to the event for family and friends. 2025 season players DO NOT need to purchase a ticket.
Place:
East Cafeteria. Please enter through the main doors by the East Office. Boys team and guest do not need to arrive until 6:15 pm unless you are attending the girl's program.
Schedule of Events:
• 5:30 PM – Girls Soccer Program and Awards
• 6:20 PM – Combined Dinner catered by Jalapeños
• 7:00 PM – Boys Soccer Program and Awards
