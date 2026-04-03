Empowering Sisters LLC

Hosted by

Empowering Sisters LLC

About this event

Annual Spa Excursion SOJO/PARTY BUS TRIP

7700-98 City Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19151, USA

Full Payment
$260

it’s time to take the time for YOURSELF!

Non-refundable Deposit
$125

WOO HOO! You’re locked in! 🎉

2ND Payment Due 5/15/26
$68

2ND PAYMENT — YOU’RE ALMOST THERE!!! 🔥

3RD AND FINAL PAMENT DUE 5/29/26
$67

3RD & FINAL PAYMENT — LET’S GOOOO!!! 🔥

For Cash/Cash App/ Apple Pay/Zelle Users Only
Free

Please pay directly through your chosen payment method!!!


We have additional payment options available for your convenience. Please include your name and indicate whether your payment is for the full payment or payment plan in the payment note when you send it.


☐ Cash App ($empoweringsistersllc)

☐ Zelle (Empowering Sisters LLC)

☐ Apple Pay (215-840-6738)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!