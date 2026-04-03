Annual Spa Excursion SOJO/PARTY BUS TRIP

About this event
it’s time to take the time for YOURSELF!
WOO HOO! You’re locked in! 🎉
2ND PAYMENT — YOU’RE ALMOST THERE!!! 🔥
3RD & FINAL PAYMENT — LET’S GOOOO!!! 🔥
Please pay directly through your chosen payment method!!!
We have additional payment options available for your convenience. Please include your name and indicate whether your payment is for the full payment or payment plan in the payment note when you send it.
☐ Cash App ($empoweringsistersllc)
☐ Zelle (Empowering Sisters LLC)
☐ Apple Pay (215-840-6738)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!