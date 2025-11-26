Annual Sponsor

Florida Water Warriors Inc

Florida Water Warriors Inc

Green Sea Turtle Sponsor
$500

Perfect for small businesses and community supporters who want to show their commitment.
Benefits:

  • Recognition on Florida Water Warriors’ website sponsor page (with business logo & link)
  • Thank-you spotlight post on our social media (Facebook + Instagram) once per year
  • Business name listed in our monthly newsletter
  • Certificate of sponsorship to proudly display
Dolphin Sponsor
$1,000

Increased visibility for your brand while supporting environmental education.
Benefits:

  • All Green Sea Turtle benefits, plus:
  • Two complimentary tickets to any public eco-boat tour of your choice (value up to $118)
  • Quarterly sponsor highlight on social media
Osprey Sponsor
$2,500

Ideal for businesses seeking a stronger community and marketing presence.
Benefits:

  • All Dolphin Sponsor benefits, plus:
  • Logo displayed on onboard signage (inside Island Breeze vessel, 8” x 11” sign)
  • Logo featured in printed educational materials distributed to students (K-12 programs)
  • Four complimentary tickets to a public eco-boat tour of your choice (Value up to $236)
  • Invitation to annual Cruise for a Cause

Island Breeze vessel sees on average 10,000 passengers a year


Great Blue Heron Sponsor
$5,000

Our premier partnership level, designed for maximum visibility and impact.
Benefits:

  • All Osprey Sponsor benefits, plus:
  • Exterior vessel signage with your business logo prominently displayed (up to 2’ x 3’)
  • Interior vessel signage in a premium location (11” x 17” poster)
  • Business logo featured on our events signage
  • Business highlighted in press releases and media mentions as a “Major Sponsor”
  • Opportunity for one private tour /year (up to 20 guests) for your employees, clients, or community partners
  • Six complimentary tickets to public boat tour of choice (in addition to private charter)

Island Breeze vessel sees on average 10,000 passengers a year, plus additional exposure from the many guests who visit the bayfront of St Augustine. The Island Breeze typically has tours 3-5 days a week.


