Annual Sponsor

Our premier partnership level, designed for maximum visibility and impact.

Benefits:

All Osprey Sponsor benefits, plus:

Exterior vessel signage with your business logo prominently displayed (up to 2’ x 3’)

Interior vessel signage in a premium location (11” x 17” poster)

Business logo featured on our events signage

Business highlighted in press releases and media mentions as a “Major Sponsor”

Opportunity for one private tour /year (up to 20 guests) for your employees, clients, or community partners

Six complimentary tickets to public boat tour of choice (in addition to private charter)

Island Breeze vessel sees on average 10,000 passengers a year, plus additional exposure from the many guests who visit the bayfront of St Augustine. The Island Breeze typically has tours 3-5 days a week.



