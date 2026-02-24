Wyoming Counseling Association

Hosted by

Wyoming Counseling Association

About this event

2026 Annual Sponsors

Pioneer Sponsorship (Premier Level)
$5,000

Logo Placement: Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference. 

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Discounts: 10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees 

Webinar Recognition: Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest

Feature Article: Featured article about the sponsor in the WCA monthly newsletter once a year

Exhibition Space: Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference


Summit Sponsorship (Gold Level)
$2,500

Logo Placement: Logo placement on the website sponsor page, event materials, and monthly newsletters

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Sponsored luncheon at the annual conference 

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Discounts: 10% discount on conference registration for 10 employees

Range Sponsorship (Silver Level)
$1,000

Logo Placement: Logo placement on the website sponsor page and monthly newsletters

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Discounts: 10% discount on conference registration for 5 employees

Trailblazer Sponsorship (Bronze Level)
$500

Logo Placement: Name listing on the website sponsor page and in monthly newsletters

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Pathfinder  Sponsorship  (Supporter Level)
$250

Logo Placement: Name listing on the website sponsor page

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Student scholarship sponsorship
$500

100% goes to two students attending the annual conference

Webinar Sponsor
$500

Logo featured in WCA on-demand webinar

Fall Conference Snack Break Sponsor
$250

Logo featured on conference snack table


Fall Conference Breakfast Sponsor
$350

Logo featured on conference breakfast table


Event Vendor Table
$150

Vendor table available at the Fall Conference and Spring Workshop

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