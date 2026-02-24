2026 Annual Sponsors

About this event
Logo Placement: Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters
Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference.
Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
Discounts: 10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees
Webinar Recognition: Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest
Feature Article: Featured article about the sponsor in the WCA monthly newsletter once a year
Exhibition Space: Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference
Logo Placement: Logo placement on the website sponsor page, event materials, and monthly newsletters
Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Sponsored luncheon at the annual conference
Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
Discounts: 10% discount on conference registration for 10 employees
Logo Placement: Logo placement on the website sponsor page and monthly newsletters
Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference
Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
Discounts: 10% discount on conference registration for 5 employees
Logo Placement: Name listing on the website sponsor page and in monthly newsletters
Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference
Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
Logo Placement: Name listing on the website sponsor page
Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Acknowledgment at the annual conference
Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags
100% goes to two students attending the annual conference
Logo featured in WCA on-demand webinar
Logo featured on conference snack table
Logo featured on conference breakfast table
Vendor table available at the Fall Conference and Spring Workshop
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