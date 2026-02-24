2026 Annual Sponsors

Logo Placement: Prime logo placement on all event materials, website homepage, sponsor page and monthly newsletters

Sponsor Acknowledgment at Annual Conference: Recognition during the opening and closing sessions, business meeting, and keynotes of the annual conference.

Branded Merchandise: Opportunity to include branded merchandise in conference attendee bags

Discounts: 10% discount on annual memberships & conference registration for up to 30 employees

Webinar Recognition: Sponsor recognition for virtual workshop or webinar hosted by the WCA on a topic of mutual interest

Feature Article: Featured article about the sponsor in the WCA monthly newsletter once a year

Exhibition Space: Complimentary exhibition space at the annual conference



