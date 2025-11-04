Annual Sponsorship

CA, USA
· 3 Corporate Memberships
· 1 Table to Installation Dinner September 8, 2026
· 1 Table to WIC Week- City Club Event and 3 min talk March 3, 2026
· Logo on website & step up and repeat
· Logo on footer of monthly newsletter
· Golf 4 some at WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026
· Hole sponsor for WIC Week Golf Tournament including table and logo at tee box
· All Platinum benefits plus+
· One (1) complimentary registration to NAWIC Pacific Southwest Region Spring Forum in Los Angeles May 2026
· half-page ad in PSW Region Spring Forum program book (printed and digital)
· Logo on printed marketing, email marketing, event website, and post event materials at Spring Forum
· Logo on Spring Forum PowerPoint during the event
· Verbal sponsor recognition at Spring Forum
· 3 tickets to 5 monthly NAWIC LA events
· Half Table Installation Dinner September 8, 2026
· Half Table to WIC Week- City Club Event March 3, 2026
· Logo on website & step up and repeat
· Logo on footer of newsletters
· Tee Box logo and table for WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026
Gold Benefit Plus+
· A quarter-page ad in our 2026 Pacific South West Region Spring Forum program book (printed and digital)
· Company Logo on printed marketing, email marketing, event website, and post event materials
· PowerPoint recognition at Spring Forum
· One (1) single day exhibitor pass to 2026 Spring Forum
· Verbal sponsor recognition at event
· 3 tickets to 3 monthly NAWIC LA events
· Logo on website & step up and repeat
· Logo on footer of newsletters
· Tee Box logo WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026. includes a table set up.
· 3 tickets to 3 monthly NAWIC LA events
· Logo on website & step up and repeat
· Logo on footer of newsletters
· Tee Box logo WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026 includes a table set up.
