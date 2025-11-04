Annual Sponsorship

Platinum Sponsor
$10,000

·      3 Corporate Memberships

·      1 Table to Installation Dinner September 8, 2026

·      1 Table to WIC Week- City Club Event and 3 min talk March 3, 2026

·      Logo on website & step up and repeat

·      Logo on footer of monthly newsletter

·      Golf 4 some at WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026

· Hole sponsor for WIC Week Golf Tournament including table and logo at tee box

Platinum Plus+
$12,500

· All Platinum benefits plus+

· One (1) complimentary registration to NAWIC Pacific Southwest Region Spring Forum in Los Angeles May 2026

· half-page ad in PSW Region Spring Forum program book (printed and digital)

· Logo on printed marketing, email marketing, event website, and post event materials at Spring Forum

· Logo on Spring Forum PowerPoint during the event

· Verbal sponsor recognition at Spring Forum

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

·      3 tickets to 5 monthly NAWIC LA events

·      Half Table  Installation Dinner September 8, 2026

·      Half Table to WIC Week- City Club Event March 3, 2026

·      Logo on website & step up and repeat

·      Logo on footer of newsletters

·      Tee Box logo and table for WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026

Gold Plus+
$6,000

Gold Benefit Plus+

·  A quarter-page ad in our 2026 Pacific South West Region Spring Forum program book (printed and digital)

·  Company Logo on printed marketing, email marketing, event website, and post event materials

·  PowerPoint recognition at Spring Forum

·  One (1) single day exhibitor pass to 2026 Spring Forum

·  Verbal sponsor recognition at event

Silver Sponsor
$3,000

·      3 tickets to 3 monthly NAWIC LA events

·      Logo on website & step up and repeat

·      Logo on footer of newsletters

·      Tee Box logo WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026. includes a table set up.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,500

·      3 tickets to 3 monthly NAWIC LA events

·      Logo on website & step up and repeat

·      Logo on footer of newsletters

·      Tee Box logo WIC week golf tournament March 6, 2026 includes a table set up.

