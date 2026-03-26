Hosted by

East Troy All Sports Booster Club

About this event

East Troy All Sports Booster Club – Annual Sponsorship

Platinum
$500

Platinum Sponsorship includes:

● Color logo in programs and displayed on Video Score Board in the main gym

● 6 free tickets to any home sporting event(s) of your choice

Gold
$250

Gold Sponsorship includes:

● Color logo in programs

● 6 free tickets to any home sporting event(s) of your choice

Silver
$150

Silver Sponsorship includes:

● Color logo in programs

● 4 free tickets to any home sporting

event(s) of your choice

Bronze
$100

Bronze Sponsorship includes:

● Company name listed in programs


Contributor
$50

Contributor Sponsorship includes:

● Company name listed in programs

Add a donation for East Troy All Sports Booster Club

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