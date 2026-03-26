East Troy All Sports Booster Club – Annual Sponsorship

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About this event
Platinum Sponsorship includes:
● Color logo in programs and displayed on Video Score Board in the main gym
● 6 free tickets to any home sporting event(s) of your choice
Gold Sponsorship includes:
● Color logo in programs
● 6 free tickets to any home sporting event(s) of your choice
Silver Sponsorship includes:
● Color logo in programs
● 4 free tickets to any home sporting
event(s) of your choice
Bronze Sponsorship includes:
● Company name listed in programs
Contributor Sponsorship includes:
● Company name listed in programs
$
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