Annual Sponsorships (2025-2026 Series)

Bronze Annual Sponsorships
$500
-Link to sponsor’s website from our sponsor page -Social media recognition throughout the year -Digital Badge/Graphic sponsors can display on their website: “Proud Supporter of All American Rucks 2025–26.”
Silver Annual Sponsor
$1,500
-Link to sponsor’s website from our sponsor page -Social media recognition throughout the year -Digital Badge/Graphic sponsors can display on their website: “Proud Supporter of All American Rucks 2025–26.” -(1) 18×24 sponsor sign placed on the ruck route at every in person event
Gold Annual Sponsor
$3,000
-All Silver Sponsor benefits, plus: -Sponsor name printed on all event shirts (7-8 total events)
Platinum Annual Sponsor
$5,000
-All Gold Sponsor benefits, plus: -Sponsor name on photo backdrop used at all events -Business promotion space at every event
Diamond Annual Sponsor
$10,000
-All Platinum Sponsor benefits, plus: -Sponsor logo (not just name) on the photo backdrop -4 free event entries per event (up to 32 total) -Business promotion space at every event -Opportunity to speak briefly at events (opening remarks)

