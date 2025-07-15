Annual Sponsorships (2025-2026 Series)

-Link to sponsor’s website from our sponsor page
-Social media recognition throughout the year
-Digital Badge/Graphic sponsors can display on their website: “Proud Supporter of All American Rucks 2025–26.”
Silver Annual Sponsor
$1,500
-Link to sponsor’s website from our sponsor page
-Social media recognition throughout the year
-Digital Badge/Graphic sponsors can display on their website: “Proud Supporter of All American Rucks 2025–26.”
-(1) 18×24 sponsor sign placed on the ruck route at every in person event
Gold Annual Sponsor
$3,000
-All Silver Sponsor benefits, plus:
-Sponsor name printed on all event shirts (7-8 total events)
Platinum Annual Sponsor
$5,000
-All Gold Sponsor benefits, plus:
-Sponsor name on photo backdrop used at all events
-Business promotion space at every event
Diamond Annual Sponsor
$10,000
-All Platinum Sponsor benefits, plus:
-Sponsor logo (not just name) on the photo backdrop
-4 free event entries per event (up to 32 total)
-Business promotion space at every event
-Opportunity to speak briefly at events (opening remarks)
