Polk County Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 46

Hosted by

Polk County Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 46

About this event

2nd Annual Sporting Clays Tournament

3755 Tenoroc Mine Rd

Lakeland, FL 33805, USA

Individual Shooter
$125

You can sign up as a team or an individual shooter and you will be placed with 3 other shooters.

Team
$500

This is for a team of 4 shooters.

Cannon Sponsor
$1,000

At this sponsorship level, you will receive:

Entry for team of 4 shooters

Company Name on event banner

Sign at shooting station

Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for each shooter

Machine Gun Sponsor
$750

At this sponsorship level, you will receive:

Entry for 2 shooters

Company Name on event banner

Sign at shooting station

Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for each shooter

Shotgun Sponsor
$500

At this sponsorship level, you will receive:

Entry for 1 shooter

Company Name on event banner

Sign at shooting station

Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for your shooter

Handgun Sponsor
$250

At this sponsorship level, you will receive:

Company Name on event banner

Sign at shooting station

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