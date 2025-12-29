2nd Annual Sporting Clays Tournament

About this event
You can sign up as a team or an individual shooter and you will be placed with 3 other shooters.
This is for a team of 4 shooters.
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
Entry for team of 4 shooters
Company Name on event banner
Sign at shooting station
Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for each shooter
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
Entry for 2 shooters
Company Name on event banner
Sign at shooting station
Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for each shooter
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
Entry for 1 shooter
Company Name on event banner
Sign at shooting station
Event t-shirt, goodie bags, and lunch for your shooter
At this sponsorship level, you will receive:
Company Name on event banner
Sign at shooting station
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