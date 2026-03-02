Annual Spring Breakfast

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with breakfast
Dedicated table at event, Sponsor Spotlight at event, event photos featuring sponsor attendees for publication, sponsor featured in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page, two-page ad in event program, sponsor provided pens at each guest seat.
Dedicated table at event, sponsor representative to introduce guest speaker, sponsor thank you at event, table top tent with corporate logo, sponsor recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), special thank you article in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), special mention on Habitat NCM website, one page ad in event program.
Dedicated table at event, table top tent with corporate logo, recognition in full length press release to news publications throughout north central Massachusetts (total circ. 150,000+), recognition in Habitat NCM
newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website, half page ad in event program.
Dedicated 2 seats at event. 1/4 page ad in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters ( electronic circ. 6500+), recognition on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page.
Dedicated 2 seats at event, Listing in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), listing on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page.
Dedicated 2 seats at event, Listing in event program, recognition in Habitat NCM newsletters (electronic circ. 6500+), listing on Habitat NCM website and Facebook page.
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