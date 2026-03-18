DSI Family Spring Festival

Unlimited Obstacle course access

1 (child) Wristband unlimited basic games access

1 DSI Drawstring backpack with zipper pocket

1 Kidz Kona Ice

6 tickets. These tickets can be used at raffle, prize store, concessions or for premium games.

*Children MUST be accompanied by an adult

*Children 4 and under FREE entry to basic games

*Kona Ice available 2-3pm only







