DSI Family Spring Festival

About this event
Unlimited Obstacle course access
1 (child) Wristband unlimited basic games access
1 DSI Drawstring backpack with zipper pocket
1 Kidz Kona Ice
6 tickets. These tickets can be used at raffle, prize store, concessions or for premium games.
*Children MUST be accompanied by an adult
*Children 4 and under FREE entry to basic games
*Kona Ice available 2-3pm only
1 Adult entry wristband
*Adults must accompany any child attending event
*Children 4 and under FREE entry to basic games.
$5 for 5 tickets
$
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