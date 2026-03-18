Friends Of DSI

Hosted by

Friends Of DSI

About this event

DSI Family Spring Festival

4995 Lake Woodlands Dr

Spring, TX 77382, USA

Unlimited Fun Fest (NON EARLY BIRD APRIL 16-25)
$25

Unlimited Obstacle course access

1 (child) Wristband unlimited basic games access

1 DSI Drawstring backpack with zipper pocket

1 Kidz Kona Ice

6 tickets. These tickets can be used at raffle, prize store, concessions or for premium games.

*Children MUST be accompanied by an adult

*Children 4 and under FREE entry to basic games

*Kona Ice available 2-3pm only



Adult Fun Fest
$5

1 Adult entry wristband

*Adults must accompany any child attending event

*Children 4 and under FREE entry to basic games.

5 for 5 TICKETS
$5

$5 for 5 tickets

Add a donation for Friends Of DSI

$

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