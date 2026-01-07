Spring Fling Fun Pass Wristband

Hosted by
About this event
• 5 Inflatables
• 9 Hole Mini Golf
• Face Painting
• Balloon Artist
• Magic Show
• Foam Zone
• Petting Zoo
…and more!
🎟 Free admission to enter the event.
🎫 Wristband required for activities.
⭐ Early Bird Price: $10 (available through April 12)
🚪Regular Wristbands: $20 online April 13 through April 16
Online sales close April 16 to allow time for wristband preparation.
🚪 $20 at the door on April 18
All sales are final. No refunds.
🎟 Free admission to enter the event.
🎫 Wristband required for activities.
💲 Wristbands are $20 online and at the door on April 18.
All sales are final. No refunds.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!