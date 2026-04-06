Red Hook Area Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Red Hook Area Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Annual Spring Mixer & Visitor Guide Launch Party!

Lasting Joy Brewery

485 Lasher Rd, Tivoli, NY 12583, USA

Super Bloom Sponsor - Headliner
$1,000

8 Reserved Event Tickets

Top Logo Placement

Dedicated Social Feature

Featured Event Recognition

Premium On-Site Signage

Option: Branded Promo/Display

* limited to 1-2 sponsors

Garden Sponsor - Feature
$500

4 Reserved Event Tickets

Logo on Flyer & Event Signage

Mention in Invite Email

Recognition at Event


*limited availability

Bouquet Sponsor - Participant
$250

2 Reserved Tickets

Logo on Event Signage

Social Media Mention

Tulip Sponsor - Supporter
$125

1 Reserved Ticket

Name on Flyer

Group Social Mention

Non-Member Ticket
$60
Member Ticket
$40

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