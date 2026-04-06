Annual Spring Mixer & Visitor Guide Launch Party!

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About this event
485 Lasher Rd, Tivoli, NY 12583, USA
8 Reserved Event Tickets
Top Logo Placement
Dedicated Social Feature
Featured Event Recognition
Premium On-Site Signage
Option: Branded Promo/Display
* limited to 1-2 sponsors
4 Reserved Event Tickets
Logo on Flyer & Event Signage
Mention in Invite Email
Recognition at Event
*limited availability
2 Reserved Tickets
Logo on Event Signage
Social Media Mention
1 Reserved Ticket
Name on Flyer
Group Social Mention
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