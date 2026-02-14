Rockwood Area Historical Society Inc

Rockwood Area Historical Society Inc

2026 Spring Tea

32001 Fort Rd

Rockwood, MI 48173, USA

Adult Admission (13yrs+)
$30

Includes tea service, finger sandwiches, pastries, 3 raffle tickets, and entry into the main prize raffle.

Child Admission (3-12 yrs)
$15

Includes lemonade, finger sandwiches, pastries, and a gift bag.

Table for 6
$160
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes tea service, finger sandwiches, and pastries for six people, 18 raffle tickets, and 6 entries into the main prize raffle.

RAHS General Membership
$10

Renew your dues or become a member for just $10 per year! Membership includes a quarterly e-newsletter, presentations and learning opportunities at regular meetings, volunteer opportunities & community connection, cool swag, and the privilege of supporting an organization dedicated to preserving your history.

