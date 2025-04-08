Annual Spring/Summer Barrel Racing Raffle for the First Frontier Circuit of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association
First Frontier Circuit WPRA Spring/Summer Raffle
$5
1st Prize: Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
The Tundra® 45 Cooler combines versatility with durability. This premium cooler is infused with that legendary YET| toughness - a durable rotomolded construction - and up to three inches of PermaFrost™ Insulation. Which is to say it's built to last and will keep your contents ice-cold even in sweltering conditions, or keep your campfire food warm despite the wind chill.
2ND Prize: $100 Gift Card to Boot Barn
3RD Prize: $50 Gift Card to Tractor Supply
1st Prize: Yeti Tundra 45 Cooler
The Tundra® 45 Cooler combines versatility with durability. This premium cooler is infused with that legendary YET| toughness - a durable rotomolded construction - and up to three inches of PermaFrost™ Insulation. Which is to say it's built to last and will keep your contents ice-cold even in sweltering conditions, or keep your campfire food warm despite the wind chill.
2ND Prize: $100 Gift Card to Boot Barn
3RD Prize: $50 Gift Card to Tractor Supply
Add a donation for Womens Professional Rodeo Association
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!