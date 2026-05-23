National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter

Hosted by

National Coalition Of 100 Black Women, Phoenix Metropolitan Chapter

About this event

Annual Strategic Planning Retreat

2335 W Pinnacle Peak Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85027, USA

Reserve Your Seat
$75

This retreat is designed to strengthen our work, deepen our connection, and prepare us for an impactful year of advocacy and service. Expect meaningful discussion, focused planning, food, fellowship, and yes a little fun, because we are still us.

2026 Cohort - New Members Only
Free

Come ready to engage, ask questions, build relationships, and prepare for meaningful service. This is where sisterhood meets strategy and where new members begin turning membership into impact.

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