Annual Strategic Planning Retreat

About this event
This retreat is designed to strengthen our work, deepen our connection, and prepare us for an impactful year of advocacy and service. Expect meaningful discussion, focused planning, food, fellowship, and yes a little fun, because we are still us.
Come ready to engage, ask questions, build relationships, and prepare for meaningful service. This is where sisterhood meets strategy and where new members begin turning membership into impact.
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