Sales closed

2025 Alumni Summer Conference

1 East Pershing RD Kansas City

MO 64108

General Admission
$250

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and all Conference activities.

Summer Conference Guest Banquet Ticket
$75

This ticket is for guests of registered conference attendees who would like to attend the Summer Conference Banquet on Saturday, August 9th from 5pm - 9pm. This signature event brings together alumni, honorees, and guests.

Summer Conference Donation Ticket
$50

This Donation Ticket allows you to sow into the success of the UAPB/AM&N Summer Conference. Every dollar goes toward scholarships, student support, and alumni initiatives.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!