2025 Alumni Summer Conference

MO 64108
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and all Conference activities.
This ticket is for guests of registered conference attendees who would like to attend the Summer Conference Banquet on Saturday, August 9th from 5pm - 9pm. This signature event brings together alumni, honorees, and guests.
This Donation Ticket allows you to sow into the success of the UAPB/AM&N Summer Conference. Every dollar goes toward scholarships, student support, and alumni initiatives.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!