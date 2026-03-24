Annual SWE Gala: Innovation in Bloom

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Pricing for all ECU students! This includes 5 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.
Special deal available for all ECU students, the second ticket must be used for another student's attendance. This includes 8 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.
Single ticket for ECU Faculty, Alumni, and Community Guests (parents and others)! This includes 5 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.
Support our mission as a Bronze Sponsor, making a meaningful contribution to STEM education while gaining honorable mentions at our fundraiser!
Join us as a Silver Sponsor to help empower future innovators, with your donation receiving prominent recognition at our event and across promotional materials!
Become a Gold Sponsor to make a lasting impact on our fundraiser, receiving premium recognition and top-tier benefits while supporting STEM education in our community!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!