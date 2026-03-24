ECU Society of Women Engineers

Hosted by

ECU Society of Women Engineers

About this event

Annual SWE Gala: Innovation in Bloom

1000 Wright Cir

Greenville, NC 27858, USA

Student Ticket
$15

Pricing for all ECU students! This includes 5 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.

Student 2-Ticket Deal
$20

Special deal available for all ECU students, the second ticket must be used for another student's attendance. This includes 8 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.

Faculty/Alumni/Community Guest Ticket
$25

Single ticket for ECU Faculty, Alumni, and Community Guests (parents and others)! This includes 5 free raffle tickets to be used at the event.

Bronze Sponsor
$50

Support our mission as a Bronze Sponsor, making a meaningful contribution to STEM education while gaining honorable mentions at our fundraiser!

Silver Sponsor
$100

Join us as a Silver Sponsor to help empower future innovators, with your donation receiving prominent recognition at our event and across promotional materials!

Gold Sponser
$250

Become a Gold Sponsor to make a lasting impact on our fundraiser, receiving premium recognition and top-tier benefits while supporting STEM education in our community!

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