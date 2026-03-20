Annual Swing it Forward - Sponsorship Levels Template

Your company name/logo will be display on premier location and largest placement on all promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media.
Name and/or company logo displayed on event banner prominently displayed at the entrance throughout the tournament.
Complimentary Foursome ($400 value).
Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags.
Hole Sponsor - company log on a hole during the tournament.
Recognition at the dinner reception.
Acceptable logo formats: JPG, TIF, PDF or EPS
Please email [email protected]
with logo information or any additional questions.
Your company name/logo will be display on premier location and largest placement on all promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media.
Name and/or company logo displayed on event banner prominently displayed at the entrance throughout the tournament.
Complimentary Foursome ($400 value).
Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags.
Hole Sponsor - company log on a hole during the tournament.
Recognition at the dinner reception.
Acceptable logo formats: JPG, TIF, PDF or EPS
Please email [email protected]
with logo information or any additional questions.