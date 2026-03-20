Nathan C Splant Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Nathan C Splant Foundation Inc

About this event

Annual Swing it Forward - Sponsorship Levels Template

395 E Richton Rd

Crete, IL 60417, USA

Title Sponsor
$2,500

1 left!

Your company name/logo will be display on premier location and largest placement on all promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media. Name and/or company logo displayed on event banner prominently displayed at the entrance throughout the tournament. Complimentary Foursome ($400 value). Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags. Hole Sponsor - company log on a hole during the tournament. Recognition at the dinner reception. Acceptable logo formats: JPG, TIF, PDF or EPS Please email [email protected] with logo information or any additional questions.
Silver Sponsor
$2,000

1 left!

Lunch Sponsor Name and/or company log on all promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media. Name and/or company logo displayed on event banner prominently displayed at the entrance throughout the tournament. Complimentary Golf for 2 ($200 value). Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags. Hole Sponsor - company log on a hole during the tournament. Recognition at the dinner reception. Acceptable logo formats: JPG, TIF, PDF or EPS Please email [email protected] with logo information or any additional questions.
Golf Cart Sponsor
$1,000

1 left!

Name and/or company logo sign on golf cart throughout the tournament. Logo placement displayed on promotional material. Opportunity to provide promotional items for swag bags. Acceptable log formats: JPG, TIF, PDF, or EPS Please email [email protected] with logo information or any additional questions.
Bronze Sponsor
$750

1 left!

Company name/logo recognized as a sponsor on banner at registration. Name and/or company log on promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media. Recognition at the dinner reception

Driving Range Sponsor
$500

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Company name/logo at the 10th Hole. Logo placement displayed on promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media. Recognition at the dinner reception.
Hole Sponsorship
$250

1 left!

Company recognized as sponsor with your log on a hole sign during the tournament and on promotional material including flyer, poster, website and social media.
Charity Sponsor
$100

1 left!

Company recognized as a sponsor at the tournament with your company logo included on signage to be displayed at registration/reception.
Gift Sponsor
$25

1 left!

Donate a gift for our raffle or 100 items for our gift bags. Social media promotion included. Please contact Kim @ 708-212-1411 for additional details.
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