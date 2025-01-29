ADVENT HOME CARE ALLIANCE INC

ADVENT HOME CARE ALLIANCE INC

Annual Swings Against Strokes Charity Golf Tournament

2900 Buckingham Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803, USA

Single Golfer Ticket
$125
Swag Bag Team Placement Continental Breakfast Refreshments (Purchase required) Lunch Buffet Awards Reception One (1) Raffle (Additional purchase required) Mulligan (Purchase required) Silent Auction (Purchase required) 50 / 50 Drawing (Purchase required) Souvenir Bag
Foursome
$500
Swag Bags Range balls & 2 Golf carts with team branding Continental Breakfast Refreshments (Purchase required) Lunch Buffet Awards Reception One (1) Raffle (Additional Purchase required) Mulligan (Purchase required) Silent Auction (Purchase required) 50 / 50 Drawing (Purchase required) Souvenir Bag
AMBASSADOR (TITLE) SPONSORSHIP (2 Available)
$2,500
Three (3) Foursomes Company branding on promotional material & Banner Company material in swag bags/souvenir bags Table at the Health and Wellness Fair Reserved Table at award reception Company branding on Par 3 Presenting Sponsor for Contest & Game winners Tournament Souvenir Bag Team Picture Memorabilia Media Recognition Social Media "Ambassador Sponsorship" Posts
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Two (2) Foursomes Company branding on promotional material Company material in swag bags/souvenir bags Table at the Health and Wellness Fair Reserved Table at award reception Company branding on Banner Company Branding at four (4) Tee locations Social Media posts
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$500
One (1) Foursome Company branding on promotional material Company material in souvenir bags Reserved Table at award reception Company branding on Banner Two (2) Tee signs Table at the Health and Wellness Fair Social Media posts
SILVER SPONSORSHIP (Hole Sponsor-Unlimited)
$200
Company Branding at One (1) or more locations at the event Table at the Health and Wellness Fair Social Media "Thank You" Post
HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSORSHIP
$500
Company Branding on the Tee (1) Event Acknowledgement Social Media "Thank you" post
Beverage on the Course (2)
$500
Company Branding on the cart Event acknowledgement Social Media "Thank you" post
AWARD RECEPTION SPONSORSHIP (5)
$1,000
Company Branding on the Banner Event Announcements/Acknowledgements Social Media "Thank you" post
PUTTING CONTEST SPONSORSHIP
$500
Company Branding on Award to Contest Winner Event Acknowledgment Social Media "Thank you" post
General Donation
$50
"We thank you our Donors" Social Media Post
