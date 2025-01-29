Annual Swings Against Strokes Charity Golf Tournament

Swag Bag
Team Placement
Continental Breakfast
Refreshments (Purchase required)
Lunch Buffet
Awards Reception
One (1) Raffle (Additional purchase required)
Mulligan (Purchase required)
Silent Auction (Purchase required)
50 / 50 Drawing (Purchase required)
Foursome
$500
Swag Bags
Range balls & 2 Golf carts with team branding
Continental Breakfast
Refreshments (Purchase required)
Lunch Buffet
Awards Reception
One (1) Raffle (Additional Purchase required)
Mulligan (Purchase required)
Silent Auction (Purchase required)
50 / 50 Drawing (Purchase required)
Souvenir Bag
AMBASSADOR (TITLE) SPONSORSHIP (2 Available)
$2,500
Three (3) Foursomes
Company branding on promotional material & Banner
Company material in swag bags/souvenir bags
Table at the Health and Wellness Fair
Reserved Table at award reception
Company branding on Par 3
Presenting Sponsor for Contest & Game winners
Tournament Souvenir Bag
Team Picture Memorabilia
Media Recognition
Social Media "Ambassador Sponsorship" Posts
PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$1,500
Two (2) Foursomes
Company branding on promotional material
Company material in swag bags/souvenir bags
Table at the Health and Wellness Fair
Reserved Table at award reception
Company branding on Banner
Company Branding at four (4) Tee locations
Social Media posts
GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$500
One (1) Foursome
Company branding on promotional material
Company material in souvenir bags
Reserved Table at award reception
Company branding on Banner
Two (2) Tee signs
Table at the Health and Wellness Fair
Social Media posts
SILVER SPONSORSHIP (Hole Sponsor-Unlimited)
$200
Company Branding at One (1) or more locations at the event
Table at the Health and Wellness Fair
Social Media "Thank You" Post
HOLE-IN-ONE SPONSORSHIP
$500
Company Branding on the Tee (1)
Event Acknowledgement
Social Media "Thank you" post
Beverage on the Course (2)
$500
Company Branding on the cart
Event acknowledgement
Social Media "Thank you" post
AWARD RECEPTION SPONSORSHIP (5)
$1,000
Company Branding on the Banner
Event Announcements/Acknowledgements
Social Media "Thank you" post
PUTTING CONTEST SPONSORSHIP
$500
Company Branding on Award to Contest Winner
Event Acknowledgment
Social Media "Thank you" post
General Donation
$50
"We thank you our Donors" Social Media Post
