Annual Symposium

About this event
Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.
Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.
Agency must be subscribed to Crimewatch. Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.
PCPOA Board Members Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.
Single Vendor includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, a Resource Table and Chair.
Two Vendor includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments for two, a Resource Table and 2 Chairs.
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