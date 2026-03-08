Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Officers Association

Hosted by

Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Officers Association

About this event

Annual Symposium

800 E Park Dr

Harrisburg, PA 17111, USA

General Admission
$175

Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.

PCPOA Member Admission
$145

Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.

Crimewatch Rate Attendance
$150

Agency must be subscribed to Crimewatch. Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.

Executive Board Attendance
$120

PCPOA Board Members Attendance includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, all materials, resources and certificates.

Table Vendor (1) person
$150

Single Vendor includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments, a Resource Table and Chair.

Table Vendor (2) people
$200

Two Vendor includes breakfast, lunch, afternoon refreshments for two, a Resource Table and 2 Chairs.

Add a donation for Pennsylvania Crime Prevention Officers Association

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