Taste the Hope: Met Gala Edition Celebrating Black Excellence in Fashion

Luminary Presentation is a Ceremony of Remembrance and Hope. It is a way to honor
survivors and those who have lost the battle to cancer. It is a time to grieve for those we have
lost, to reflect on our own or loved ones cancer experience, and to find hope that tomorrow
holds the promise of a cancer-free world.
During the Taste the Hope: Met Gala Edition - we will take a quiet moment of reflection using Luminaria bags to honor the names of our loved ones or self. #Celebrate #Remember #FightBack
Ticket includes premium entry for one. With shared, reserved table top seating accommodations. Seating is located in the Live Jazz Band Area of the venue. To include access to all amenities and activities.
NON-REFUNDABLE
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
Ticket includes premium entry for four. With reserved low-top table Plush Chair accommodations. Seating is located in the Hip Hop RnB Area of the venue. To include access to all amenities and activities.
NON-REFUNDABLE
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
Ticket includes premium entry for three. With reserved low-top table Plush Chair accommodations. Seating is located in the Hip Hop RnB Area of the venue. To include access to all amenities and activities.
NON-REFUNDABLE
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
Ticket includes premium entry for two. With reserved low-top table Plush Chair accommodations. Seating is located in the Hip Hop RnB Area of the venue. To include access to all amenities and activities.
NON-REFUNDABLE
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and all event activities. NON-REFUNDABLE
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
- Your corporate name and logo on all advertisement
- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the event
- Announcement of your sponsorship through press releases distributed to targeted media
- Business logo displayed on event Step & Repeat
- Recognition at the event on select signage
- Advertising table in a prime location as guests enter the event
- An opportunity to address the attendees and share your support for Petals of Hope Foundation, Inc. programs
- Your company logo displayed on our website (with a hyperlink to your company home page)
- Business listed on our website as a preferred vendor
- An opportunity to provide event participants with sponsor identified promotional items
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
- Your corporate name and logo on all advertisement
- Four (4) Complimentary tickets to the event
- Your company logo displayed on our website
(with a hyperlink to your company home page)
- Recognition at the event on select signage
- Announcement of your partnership through press releases distributed to targeted media
-An opportunity to provide event participants with sponsor identified promotional items
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
- Your corporate name and logo on all advertisement
- Two (2) Complimentary Tickets to the event
- Advance tickets sales to the fundraising event
- Business listed on our website as a preferred vendor
- Recognition at the event on select signage
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
- Your corporate name and logo on all advertisement
- One (1) Complimentary Ticket to the event
- Name listed on our website
- Name listed on selected event material
- Recognition at the event
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
- Your company/name on all advertisement and in the event program - Name listed on our website
Disclaimer: Upon Check-out "Considered Contribution" is OPTIONAL
