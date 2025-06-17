Taste the Hope: Met Gala Edition Celebrating Black Excellence in Fashion

Luminary Presentation is a Ceremony of Remembrance and Hope. It is a way to honor

survivors and those who have lost the battle to cancer. It is a time to grieve for those we have

lost, to reflect on our own or loved ones cancer experience, and to find hope that tomorrow

holds the promise of a cancer-free world.

During the Taste the Hope: Met Gala Edition - we will take a quiet moment of reflection using Luminaria bags to honor the names of our loved ones or self. #Celebrate #Remember #FightBack