2nd Annual TCSO Employee Recognition Banquet

Two chicken cutlets breaded in herbed focaccia crumbs, topped with marinara and fresh mozzarella cheese.
Served with Johnny's house salad and freshly baked focaccia bread, garlic mashed potatoes, and seasonal fresh vegetables. Includes dessert: vanilla and chocolate cake served at the table.
Ravioli filled with a blend of cheeses, shrimp and spicy Rosa Sauce.
A steakhouse classic, combining marbling, tenderness, and flavor.
Salmon roasted on a cedar plank and glazed with apricot butter.
Ravioli filled with a blend of cheeses and a spicy Rosa Sauce.
SINGLE RAFFLE TICKET FOR CHAINSAW
The MSA 160 C-B battery-powered chainsaw features lithium-ion technology for maximum power and zero exhaust emissions. This lightweight, durable, weather-resistant chainsaw provides optimal function for firewood cutting, storm cleanup, and carpentry work. It comes equipped with the new Light 01 guide bar and ¼” PM3 chain for increased cutting performance over the previous model, as well as a translucent oil tank, which makes it easy for users to check oil levels at a glance. The easy start trigger and Quick Chain Adjuster help get the job done with ease and efficiency. Enjoy run times up to 62 minutes when paired with the AP 300 S battery. This tool is IPX4-rated for weather-resistant construction and has been designed and tested for splash-water protection.
AP 300 S Battery & Rapid Charger INCLUDED
Total Value of Chainsaw, Battery, & Charger: ~$800
FIVE TICKETS FOR $20 - CHAINSAW, BATTERY & CHARGER
**MUST HAVE A VALID FOID TO WIN**
Chambered in 9x19 the G43X MOS features slide cuts designed for specific micro-optics and the GLOCK Slim Mounting Rail for mounting accessories. The perfect tactical partner in the well-known GLOCK Slimline design for comfortable concealability.
The G43X MOS has a short subcompact barrel length and a comfortably balanced, versatile compact-size grip with a minimal profile. It incorporates elements of the Slimline series such as the short trigger distance, a frame with a built-in beavertail as seen on the G43 and the G42, a reversible magazine catch. This model has the incredibly accurate, match-grade GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) of the Gen5 series. The G43X MOS also features precision-milled front serrations.
The slim magazine is built in reliable GLOCK style, it has an orange magazine follower for higher visibility and is specifically developed to ensure the 10 rds magazine capacity.
Note: The G43X with the Modular Optic System (MOS) does not come with adapter plates.
Caliber
9x19mm
System Safe Action®
Mag. Capacity
Standard: 10
Barrel Length
87 mm | 3.41 inch
Weight without magazine
461 g | 16.26 oz
Weight with empty magazine
526 g | 18.55 oz
Weight with loaded magazine
651 g | 22.96 oz
Trigger Pull
24 N
Length (Overall)**
165 mm | 6.50 inch
Slide Length
154 mm | 6.06 inch
Width (Overall)
28 mm | 1.10 inch
Slide Width
22 mm | 0.87 inch
Height incl.Mag.
128 mm | 5.04 inch
Line of Sight (Polymer)
133 mm | 5.24 inch
Line of Sight (Steel)
132 mm | 5.20 inch
Line of Sight (GNS)
131 mm | 5.16 inch
Trigger Distance**
67 mm | 2.64 inch
Total Value: ~$500+
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!