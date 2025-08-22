2nd Annual TCSO Employee Recognition Banquet

**MUST HAVE A VALID FOID TO WIN**



Chambered in 9x19 the G43X MOS features slide cuts designed for specific micro-optics and the GLOCK Slim Mounting Rail for mounting accessories. The perfect tactical partner in the well-known GLOCK Slimline design for comfortable concealability.



The G43X MOS has a short subcompact barrel length and a comfortably balanced, versatile compact-size grip with a minimal profile. It incorporates elements of the Slimline series such as the short trigger distance, a frame with a built-in beavertail as seen on the G43 and the G42, a reversible magazine catch. This model has the incredibly accurate, match-grade GLOCK Marksman Barrel (GMB) of the Gen5 series. The G43X MOS also features precision-milled front serrations.



The slim magazine is built in reliable GLOCK style, it has an orange magazine follower for higher visibility and is specifically developed to ensure the 10 rds magazine capacity.



Note: The G43X with the Modular Optic System (MOS) does not come with adapter plates.



Caliber

9x19mm

System Safe Action®

Mag. Capacity

Standard: 10

Barrel Length

87 mm | 3.41 inch

Weight without magazine

461 g | 16.26 oz

Weight with empty magazine

526 g | 18.55 oz

Weight with loaded magazine

651 g | 22.96 oz

Trigger Pull

24 N



Length (Overall)**

165 mm | 6.50 inch

Slide Length

154 mm | 6.06 inch

Width (Overall)

28 mm | 1.10 inch

Slide Width

22 mm | 0.87 inch

Height incl.Mag.

128 mm | 5.04 inch

Line of Sight (Polymer)

133 mm | 5.24 inch

Line of Sight (Steel)

132 mm | 5.20 inch

Line of Sight (GNS)

131 mm | 5.16 inch

Trigger Distance**

67 mm | 2.64 inch



Total Value: ~$500+