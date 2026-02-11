The Conservatory of Worship Arts

Hosted by

The Conservatory of Worship Arts

About this event

Annual TCWA Gala

100 Locust St

Des Moines, IA 50309, USA

General Admission
$100

1 Ticket to our incredible night of inspiration and giving

Half Table Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

5 Tickets to the Gala and your logo on half of the Table Number Sign

Full Table Sponsorship - Friend of the Garden
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10 with a logo sign, name listed on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.

Seed Sponsor
$2,500

Table for 10 with a logo sign, name listed on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.

Gardener Sponsor
$5,000

Table for 10 with a logo sign, logo on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.

Caretaker Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Table for 10, quarter-page ad in our Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.

Cultivator Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Venue Sponsor: Entry Recognition, podium recognition, premium table for 10, half-page ad in our Gala Program, logo on website, slideshow, social media tags leading up to and after the event. This sponsorship covers $10,000 of the cost of the gala and $5,000 in scholarships

Sower Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Presenting Sponsor: includes a premium table for 10, speaking moment, top logo

placement on website and slideshow, full page ad in our Gala Program, social media tags

leading up to and after the event, and backdrop with logo for photos. This sponsorship covers $15,000 of the gala cost and $10,000 in scholarships.

Add a donation for The Conservatory of Worship Arts

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