Annual TCWA Gala

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About this event
1 Ticket to our incredible night of inspiration and giving
5 Tickets to the Gala and your logo on half of the Table Number Sign
Table for 10 with a logo sign, name listed on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.
Table for 10 with a logo sign, name listed on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.
Table for 10 with a logo sign, logo on our scholarship sponsor page in the Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.
Table for 10, quarter-page ad in our Gala Program, logo on scholarship segment slide and website, and social media recognition. All money goes towards the scholarship and education enrichment fund.
Venue Sponsor: Entry Recognition, podium recognition, premium table for 10, half-page ad in our Gala Program, logo on website, slideshow, social media tags leading up to and after the event. This sponsorship covers $10,000 of the cost of the gala and $5,000 in scholarships
Presenting Sponsor: includes a premium table for 10, speaking moment, top logo
placement on website and slideshow, full page ad in our Gala Program, social media tags
leading up to and after the event, and backdrop with logo for photos. This sponsorship covers $15,000 of the gala cost and $10,000 in scholarships.
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