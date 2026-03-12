CCPD 3rd Watch

Hosted by

CCPD 3rd Watch

About this event

Annual Tee it up Fore the Blue Golf Tournament 2026

3900 Thatcher Ave

Pueblo, CO 81005, USA

Team Registration
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Teams of 4

Individual Registration
$125

If you need to pay individually. Will need a team of 4 to participate.

Team and Hole Sponsor Registration
$650
Hole Sponsorship
$150

Please make sure to provide a logo to us for display.

Swag Bag Sponsorship
$500

Sponsorship level helps to provide items for swag bags to attendees.

Lunch Sponsorship
$2,000

For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on tables, recognition added into swag bags, and one hole sign provided.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

For recognition of this sponsorship level your name will be added to materials and social media, and one hole sign provided.

Silver Sponsorship
$1,500

For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on materials and social media, two hole signs, and two players cost provided.

Gold Sponsorship
$2,500

For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on materials and social media, a banner at registration, four hole signs, and one team provided.

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