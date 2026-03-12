Annual Tee it up Fore the Blue Golf Tournament 2026

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About this event
Teams of 4
If you need to pay individually. Will need a team of 4 to participate.
Please make sure to provide a logo to us for display.
Sponsorship level helps to provide items for swag bags to attendees.
For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on tables, recognition added into swag bags, and one hole sign provided.
For recognition of this sponsorship level your name will be added to materials and social media, and one hole sign provided.
For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on materials and social media, two hole signs, and two players cost provided.
For recognition of this sponsorship level your logo will be on materials and social media, a banner at registration, four hole signs, and one team provided.
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