Graceful Tuesday's

About this event
A confidence, character, and etiquette workshop designed especially for young girls. Participants will explore: • Confidence without comparison • Celebrating their gifts and talents • What it means to be a "girl's girl" • Friendship and kindness • Sisterhood and encouragement • Sitting and walking gracefully • Introductions and conversation skills • Poise, presence, and self-respect
Helping young boys develop confidence, respect, responsibility, and strong character.
Participants will learn: • Respect for self and others • Proper introductions • Handshakes and eye contact • Confidence and posture • Courtesy and consideration • Character and integrity • Public behavior and social awareness
An engaging workshop introducing children to the fundamentals of dining etiquette and table manners.
Participants will learn: • Proper table manners • Napkin etiquette • Dining conversation • Restaurant behavior • Respect and consideration at the table • Confidence in social dining situations
Designed to help preteens and young teens strengthen communication skills and social confidence.
Participants will learn: • Respectful communication • Tone awareness • Listening skills • First impressions • Social confidence • Public interactions • Digital etiquette awareness
A signature workshop focused on emotional discipline, composure, and character.
Participants will learn: • Responding instead of reacting • Self-control and restraint • Managing emotions appropriately • Respectful communication during conflict • Social awareness • Leadership through conduct • The importance of grace under pressure
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