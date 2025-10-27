Annual Thrive 360 Conference: A Well-thy Experience

Lock in 2025 Pricing for 2026
Everything included in General Admission plus:
Exclusive Thrive 360 swag bag
Official conference T-shirt
A free copy of Budgets, Mindset, and Money Moves by Nia Adams
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
At the Mindset level, your support helps attendees develop foundational skills for holistic financial and personal well-being. Sponsors at this tier receive visible logo placement on selected marketing materials and social media acknowledgments, as well as a standard exhibitor space to connect with attendees.
The Shift Sponsorship enhances your brand’s visibility and positions you as a driving force for financial and wellness empowerment at Thrive 360. This package includes expanded branding across print and digital platforms, premium exhibitor placement, and targeted promotional mentions, ensuring increased exposure and engagement.
The Thrive Sponsorship offers top-tier benefits, including prime logo placement, headline sponsorship, and major event signage and materials. Sponsors receive a 15-minute speaking opportunity to showcase their impact. Impact metrics report showcasing participation, key outcomes, and ongoing engagement opportunities. Additional benefits include featured social media promotions, premium exhibitor space, and prominent recognition throughout Thrive 360—ensuring maximum visibility and engagement.
