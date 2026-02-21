Annual Titans and Starwhals Spaghetti Dinner at Travail Kitchen!

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About this event
$
Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.
Adult tickets for general family-style seating.
Child General Admission Ticket. (5-13)
Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!
We want everyone to feel welcome. This option allows you to attend the Spaghetti Dinner at a price that works for you.
Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.
Adult tickets for general famly-style seating.
Child General Admission ticket. Ages 5-13
Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!
Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.
Adult tickets for general family-style seating.
Child General Admission Ticket.
Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!
We want everyone to feel welcome. This option allows you to attend the Spaghetti Dinner at a price that works for you.
Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.
Adult tickets for general family -style seating.
Child General Admission Ticket 5-13
Age 4 and under that wat to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!
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