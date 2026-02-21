City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn

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City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn

About this event

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Annual Titans and Starwhals Spaghetti Dinner at Travail Kitchen!

4134 Hubbard Ave N

Robbinsdale, MN 55422, USA

Add a donation for City Of Lakes Youth Hockey Assn

$

5PM Seating - VIP Champion
$75

Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.

5PM Seating - Community
$50

Adult tickets for general family-style seating.

5PM Seating - Youth (Age 5-13)
$25

Child General Admission Ticket. (5-13)

5PM Seating - Age 4 and under!
$10

Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!

5PM Seating - Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

We want everyone to feel welcome. This option allows you to attend the Spaghetti Dinner at a price that works for you.

5:30 PM Seating - VIP Champion
$75

Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.

5:30 PM Seating - Community
$50

Adult tickets for general famly-style seating.

5:30 PM Seating YOUTH (Age 5-13)
$25

Child General Admission ticket. Ages 5-13

5:30 PM Seating Child 4 under
$10

Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!

6PM Seating - VIP Champion
$75

Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.

6PM Seating - Community
$50

Adult tickets for general family-style seating.

6PM Seating - Youth (Age 5-13)
$25

Child General Admission Ticket.

6PM Seating -Age 4 and under! (Copy)
$10

Age 4 and under that want to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!

6PM Seating - Pay What You Can!
Pay what you can

We want everyone to feel welcome. This option allows you to attend the Spaghetti Dinner at a price that works for you.

6:30 PM Seating -VIP
$75

Includes VIP seating and recognition at the dinner.

6:30 PM Seating - Community
$50

Adult tickets for general family -style seating.

6:30 PM Youth (Age 5-13)
$25

Child General Admission Ticket 5-13

6:30PM Seating - Age 4 and under!
$10

Age 4 and under that wat to sit and eat just a little. Thanks for supporting!

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