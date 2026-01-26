Annual Tribute Sponsorships - 2026

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About this event
Company logo posted on tickets - Logo on Marquee - Logo posted at event - Social Media posts - Full page journal ad - 14 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.
Company logo posted on tickets - Inside cover full page journal ad - Logo posted at event - Social Media posts - 12 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.
Company logo posted at the Tribute Area - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 10 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.
Company logo posted by the DJ - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 8 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.
Company logo posted at the Founders Room - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 6 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.
Company logo posted on digital displays at the bar - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 12 event tickets.
Company name posted on table displays - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 10 event tickets.
Full page journal ad - 8 event tickets.
Half page journal ad, 4 event tickets.
Quarter page journal ad, 2 event tickets.
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