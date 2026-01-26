Brotherhood For The Fallen Suffolk County Inc

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Brotherhood For The Fallen Suffolk County Inc

About this event

Annual Tribute Sponsorships - 2026

370 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Event Sponsorship w/VIP
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 14 tickets

Company logo posted on tickets - Logo on Marquee - Logo posted at event - Social Media posts - Full page journal ad - 14 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.

Gold Sponsorship w/VIP
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Company logo posted on tickets - Inside cover full page journal ad - Logo posted at event - Social Media posts - 12 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.

Tribute Sponsorship w/VIP
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company logo posted at the Tribute Area - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 10 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.

DJ Sponsorship w/VIP
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Company logo posted by the DJ - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 8 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.

Founders Sponsorship w/VIP
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Company logo posted at the Founders Room - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 6 exclusive VIP Room & event tickets.

Bar Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Company logo posted on digital displays at the bar - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 12 event tickets.

Shield Sponsorship
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Company name posted on table displays - Logo posted at event - Full page journal ad - 10 event tickets.

Full Page Journal Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Full page journal ad - 8 event tickets.

Half Page Journal Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Half page journal ad, 4 event tickets.

Quarter Page Journal Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Quarter page journal ad, 2 event tickets.

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