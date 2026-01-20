Annual Tribute to the Fallen - 2026

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About this event
Event Ticket incudes open bar, food and automatically enters you in the Door Prize raffle.
6 pm early access to Founders Room with food and drink. Event Ticket included .
5 - Raffle Sheets (15 Tickets per sheet)
5 - Grand Prize Tickets
3 - 50/50 Tickets
($200 Value)
Packs can be picked up at check in.
11 - Raffle Sheets (15 Tickets per sheet)
11 - Grand Prize Tickets
7 - 50/50 Tickets
($410 Value)
Packs can be picked up at check in.
$
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