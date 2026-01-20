Brotherhood For The Fallen Suffolk County Inc

Hosted by

Brotherhood For The Fallen Suffolk County Inc

About this event

Annual Tribute to the Fallen - 2026

370 New York Ave

Huntington, NY 11743, USA

Event Ticket
$75

Event Ticket incudes open bar, food and automatically enters you in the Door Prize raffle.

Exclusive VIP Package (Limited Quantity)
$125

6 pm early access to Founders Room with food and drink. Event Ticket included .

Blue Line Raffle Pack (Pre-Purchase)
$100

5 - Raffle Sheets (15 Tickets per sheet)

5 - Grand Prize Tickets

3 - 50/50 Tickets

($200 Value)

Packs can be picked up at check in.

High Roller Ticket Pack (Pre-Purchase)
$200

11 - Raffle Sheets (15 Tickets per sheet)

11 - Grand Prize Tickets

7 - 50/50 Tickets

($410 Value)

Packs can be picked up at check in.

Add a donation for Brotherhood For The Fallen Suffolk County Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!