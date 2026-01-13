Arizona Community Behavioral Health Services Fund

Hosted by

Arizona Community Behavioral Health Services Fund

About this event

Annual Unsung Hero Award Dinner

415 E Grant St

Phoenix, AZ 85004, USA

General Admission
$40

Includes admission to the awards program beginning at 6:30 pm, with catering provided by Simply Celeste’s.

.

VIP Admission
$75

Includes access to the curated VIP reception and cocktail hour, preferred seating, and an elevated networking experience. Catering provided by Simply Celeste’s.


VIP Table
$700

Premium table seating for ten guests, including access to the curated VIP reception and cocktail hour, preferred placement, and an elevated group experience.


General Admission Table
$350

Reserved table seating for ten guests for the awards program beginning at 6:30 pm.


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!