The Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation

ALL BLACK AFFAIR - The Valentine's Scholarship Fundraiser

Pine Bluff Convention 1 Convention Center Dr

Pine Bluff, AR 71601, USA

General Admission
$50

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Black Sponsor Level
$500

Donate $500 to $999. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

Old Gold Sponsor Level
$1,000

Donate $1,000 to $2,499. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

Yellow Rose Sponsor
$2,500

Donate $2,500 to $4,999. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

Jewel Sponsor Level
$5,000

Donate $5,000 to $7,499. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

Jewel Platinum Sponsor Level
$7,500

Donate $7,500 to $9,999. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

Jewel Diamond Sponsor Level
$10,000

Donate $10,000 to $14,999. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

VIP Sponsor Levels
$15,000

Donate $15,000 and Above. Reserved Table for 10 and name listed in program for the sponsor level.

