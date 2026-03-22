Annual VIP Gala

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About this event
You will receive a wrist band upon arriving for an open bar for all 8 guests.
Premier table for 8, entire party private meet-
and-greet with Philip, VIP photo opportunity
with Philip and Grammy, stage recognition,
web & social media recognition, primary logo placement. Open Bar
Premium table for 8, Sponsor +1 Meet &
Greet + VIP photo opportunity with Philip
and Grammy, web & social media
recognition, logo placement, digital program recognition.
$
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