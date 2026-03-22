Celebration Arts Academy INC

Hosted by

Celebration Arts Academy INC

About this event

Annual VIP Gala

3011 Formosa Gardens Blvd

Kissimmee, FL 34747, USA

per seat
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Full Table of 8 Gold level sponsor
$1,200
Full table of 8 Gold level Sponsor with open bar
$1,500

You will receive a wrist band upon arriving for an open bar for all 8 guests.

Presenting Title Sponsor
$5,000

Premier table for 8, entire party private meet-

and-greet with Philip, VIP photo opportunity

with Philip and Grammy, stage recognition,

web & social media recognition, primary logo placement. Open Bar

Platinum Sponsor
$3,000

Premium table for 8, Sponsor +1 Meet &

Greet + VIP photo opportunity with Philip

and Grammy, web & social media

recognition, logo placement, digital program recognition.

Add a donation for Celebration Arts Academy INC

$

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