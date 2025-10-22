Annual Walk-in-the-Park

Lake Seminole Park

Seminole, FL 33777, USA

Virtual Walker Registration
$35

Register for one person to participate in the one-mile fun walk or two-mile run/walk. Receive swag in the mail. 


**Children under the age of 5 do not need to register.

Walker Registration
$35

Register for one person to participate in the one-mile fun walk or two-mile run/walk.


**Children under the age of 5 do not need to register. 

Youth Participant
Free

This registration is for youth who has experienced foster care and who received an invitation to participate in the walk. You will not be charged.

Group/Family Registration
$120

Register for up to 4 people to participate in the one-mile fun walk or two-mile run/walk.


**Children under the age of 5 do not need to register. 

Large Team Registration
$300

Register for up to 10 people to participate in the one-mile fun walk or two-mile run/walk.


**Children under the age of 5 do not need to register. 

In-Kind Sponsorship
Free

We are accepting sponsors who wish to support this event as a volunteer or by providing in-kind services. Examples include:

  • providing water, snacks
  • Entertainment services (ie. yard games, board games)
  • Printing services

In kind sponsors will receive the following:

  • Logo/name placement on event banner
  • Social media acknowledgement before event
  • 4 walking spots

If you are interested in being an in-kind sponsor please reach out to Autumn Snay at [email protected].

Sponsor a walk Ticket for a Local Young Person!
$35

Can't attend the walk and still want to support? You can sponsor a young person from the Tampa Bay area to participate in the walk.

Advocate Sponsor
$500

Advocate Sponsor will receive the following:

  • Supporting logo/name on event banner
  • Individual social media acknowledgement before event
  • Verbal acknowledgement at event
  • 6 walking spots

Please send your company logo to Autumn Snay at [email protected].

Additionally, if you would like, we can include a personal touch by incorporating a headshot or photo of yourself. This can help personalize our communication and enhance the overall presentation.

Champion Sponsor
$1,000

Champion Sponsor will receive the following:

  • Headline logo/name on event banner
  • Individual social media acknowledgement before and after event
  • Verbal acknowledgement at event
  • 8 walking spots

Please send your company logo to Autumn Snay at [email protected].

Additionally, if you would like, we can include a personal touch by incorporating a headshot or photo of yourself. This can help personalize our communication and enhance the overall presentation.

