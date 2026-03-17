Annual Wellness Day-2026

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to 2 basic services.
Enjoy the full program with access to 2 premium services
The Lavish Me Spa Express Facial is a revitalizing skincare treatment designed to refresh and restore the skin in a short amount of time.
This service includes a deep cleanse, gentle exfoliation, and a customized mask tailored to the skin’s needs, followed by light hydration to enhance a natural glow. A soothing facial massage may be included to promote relaxation and circulation.
The Lavish Me Spa B12 Injection is a quick wellness boost designed to support energy levels, metabolism, and overall vitality.
Vitamin B12 plays an essential role in maintaining healthy nerve function, red blood cell production, and mental clarity. This simple injection is commonly used to help reduce fatigue and promote a natural increase in energy.
Administered by a trained professional, this service is fast, effective, and requires minimal downtime—making it an easy addition to any self-care routine.
Chair massage is a short, focused massage designed to relieve tension in the neck, shoulders, back, and arms. Performed in a comfortable seated position, this service uses gentle to moderate pressure to target areas where stress is commonly held, helping to improve circulation, reduce muscle tightness, and promote relaxation. This quick yet effective treatment provides immediate relief and leaves the body feeling lighter, calmer, and refreshed.
Lavish Me Spa IV Hydration Therapy is a restorative treatment designed to replenish fluids, deliver essential vitamins, and support overall wellness from within. Administered by trained professionals, this service delivers hydration and nutrients directly into the bloodstream for faster absorption, helping to improve energy levels, support immune function, and enhance overall vitality. This treatment promotes deep hydration, mental clarity, and full-body restoration—leaving participants feeling refreshed, recharged, and renewed.
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