Annual Wellness Retreat Sponsors

The First Domino
$250

-Provides wellness bags filled with self-care items and gifts

-Supports sponsored activities that build connection and belonging

-Thank-you mention and tag on social media

Connection Domino
$500

-Covers snacks & drinks for moms throughout the retreat weekend

-Small comforts like coffee, treats, and community connection

-Thank-you and tag on social media

-Logo included on retreat signage and in event communications (emails, packing lists, etc.)

Support Domino
$1,000

-Funds wellness sessions, speakers, or therapeutic workshops

-Sponsors a meal for all retreat attendees

-Company name or logo displayed near the sponsored meal

-Mention and logo in event communications

-Option to include small branded materials (table cards, napkin notes)

Empower Domino
$2,500

-Fully sponsors a mom's retreat experience

-Funds lodging, meals, activities, and materials for a mom to join the weekend retreat

-Company name/logo on retreat signage and in event communications

-Option for a brief advertising shout-out by our team or inclusion of a company flyer

Legacy Domino
$5,000

-Underwrites a core element of the retreat, such as venue costs, keynote programming, or full scholarships for multiple moms

-Custom signage at the sponsored event or activity

-Option for pre-recorded video message shared during the retreat

-A member recorded thank-you video posted and tagged publicly on social media

-Prominent logo placement on all retreat signage and event communications

