Annual Wellness Retreat Sponsors

-Provides wellness bags filled with self-care items and gifts
-Supports sponsored activities that build connection and belonging
-Thank-you mention and tag on social media
-Covers snacks & drinks for moms throughout the retreat weekend
-Small comforts like coffee, treats, and community connection
-Thank-you and tag on social media
-Logo included on retreat signage and in event communications (emails, packing lists, etc.)
-Funds wellness sessions, speakers, or therapeutic workshops
-Sponsors a meal for all retreat attendees
-Company name or logo displayed near the sponsored meal
-Mention and logo in event communications
-Option to include small branded materials (table cards, napkin notes)
-Fully sponsors a mom's retreat experience
-Funds lodging, meals, activities, and materials for a mom to join the weekend retreat
-Company name/logo on retreat signage and in event communications
-Option for a brief advertising shout-out by our team or inclusion of a company flyer
-Underwrites a core element of the retreat, such as venue costs, keynote programming, or full scholarships for multiple moms
-Custom signage at the sponsored event or activity
-Option for pre-recorded video message shared during the retreat
-A member recorded thank-you video posted and tagged publicly on social media
-Prominent logo placement on all retreat signage and event communications
