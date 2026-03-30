Beta Mu of Beta Theta Pi

Hosted by

Beta Mu of Beta Theta Pi

About this event

Annual Wooglin Classic Golf Outing 2026

1295 Cherry Ln

West Lafayette, IN 47907, USA

Overall Event Sponsorship
$1,500

Your name will be recognized prominently during the event and at the post-golf reception!  Your generosity will help continue to make this an awesome event.

Alumni Golf
$175
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Young Alumni (2018-2025)
$100

Same as above, just at a reduced rate.

Undergraduate
$50

Same as above, just at a greatly reduced rate.

Hole Sponsor
$150

Your name will be recognized prominently during the event and on a hole!  Recognize your pledge class, pledge brothers, or your business by sponsoring a hole for the golf outing.


Sponsor an Undergrad
Pay what you can

You will be recognized for helping to help keep the cost low for undergraduates.  You aren't sponsoring a specific person, you are just covering the price difference so they can play for a low fee.

Add a donation for Beta Mu of Beta Theta Pi

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