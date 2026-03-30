Annual Wooglin Classic Golf Outing 2026

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About this event
West Lafayette, IN 47907, USA
Your name will be recognized prominently during the event and at the post-golf reception! Your generosity will help continue to make this an awesome event.
Same as above, just at a reduced rate.
Same as above, just at a greatly reduced rate.
Your name will be recognized prominently during the event and on a hole! Recognize your pledge class, pledge brothers, or your business by sponsoring a hole for the golf outing.
You will be recognized for helping to help keep the cost low for undergraduates. You aren't sponsoring a specific person, you are just covering the price difference so they can play for a low fee.
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