Hosted by

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Beta Psi Sigma Chapter

About this event

Annual Youth Symposium

Student Activities Centers

100 Nicolls Rd, Stony Brook University, NY 11790, USA

General Admission - 8-11 years old
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Light breakfast and snacks will be provided.

General Admission - 12-18 years old
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Light breakfast and snacks will be provided.

Parent/Guardian Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities and workshops. Light breakfast and snacks will be provided.

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