Anointed Bags Ministries, Inc's Silent Auction

A wonderful gift for fellow dog lovers!!!! Treat your furry friend to a tail-wagging good time with a Bark Basket—a fun and thoughtful collection of goodies for your beloved pup!
Includes:
An essential gift for all dog lovers! Treat your furry friend to an unforgettable experience with a Bark Basket—a carefully curated collection of goodies that every beloved pup deserves!
This impressive basket includes:
- Assorted gourmet dog treats and chews
- A plush squeaky toy and a sturdy rope tug toy
- A portable, collapsible water bowl
- A roll of waste bags complete with a dispenser
- Pet-safe paw balm or grooming wipes
- A stylish dog bandana or bowtie
- Tennis balls or an exciting fetch toy
- A convenient reusable storage container for treats
Bid now and make your pup’s tail wag with joy!!🐾
Adirondack Chairs & Table Set
$100
Starting bid
Relax in Style: Adirondack Chair & Table Set
Transform your outdoor space with this charming 3-piece patio set, featuring:
- Two classic Adirondack chairs and a matching side table.
- Crafted for comfort and durability
- Iconic slanted design and wide armrests
- Right size for a book, a candle, or a plate of tea party treats.
- Peaceful retreat and timeless style.
- Made with weather-resistant materials, it's as sturdy as it is stylish — the perfect addition to any home.
A true blend of comfort, charm, and craftsmanship — bid to bring this cozy outdoor escape to your backyard!
Chocolate Oreo Cake
$75
Starting bid
This delectable chocolate cake is simply irresistible! It features three layers of rich, moist chocolate cake, each generously filled and elegantly frosted with a luscious chocolate ganache that cascades in delightful drips. Topped with swirls of velvety Oreo buttercream and adorned with whole Oreo cookies. The result is one delicious dessert that is nothing short of a dream come true. Each bite offers a perfect balance of smooth, creamy textures and the delightful crunch of Oreos, making it an indulgent treat that you won't soon forget!
Tea Lover’s Retreat Basket
$65
Starting bid
Sip, relax, and unwind with the charming Tea Lover’s Retreat Basket—perfect for anyone who delights in the simple pleasure of a warm cup of tea and a moment of tranquility.
This basket includes:
- Specialty teas: green tea with coconut, rose, chamomile, and ginger peach
- Candle
- Honey jar
- Macarons
- Honey sticks
- Pistachio biscotti
- Notepad and pen
- Set of napkins
- Dish towel
- Two ceramic tea cups with matching plates
Whether you’re gifting it to someone special or keeping it for yourself, this basket is a delightful invitation to pause and enjoy peaceful moments.
Place your bid and let this basket warm your heart and soul!
Beach Bliss Basket
$50
Starting bid
Prepare for a fun day in the sun with our Beach Bliss Basket! This beautifully curated set comes packaged in a straw or rope basket and adorned with a tropical ribbon, providing everything you need for a relaxing and stylish day by the water. Whether you're headed to the beach, the pool, or just enjoying some sunshine in your backyard, this basket brings the summer vibes to life! It's the perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special!
Beach bag includes:
Beach bag
Beach towel
Mini speaker
Portable fan
Flip flops
Tumbler cup
Sunscreen lip balm
Sun screen
Sun hat
Mini bag
Frisbee
Badminton set
2 Beach balls
Hand wipes
Hand sanitizer
RED VELVET CAKE
$60
Starting bid
A red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. It's a layered cake with a distinctive red color and a smooth, white frosting. It has a mild chocolate and vanilla flavor with a tangy hint from buttermilk, vinegar, and cream cheese. The cake is known for its moist and fluffy texture, complemented by the creamy frosting.
BoneFish Grill Basket
$50
Starting bid
