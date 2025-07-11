Anoka County SWAT Team Golf Tournament Silent Auction

Weekday All-Inclusive. Includes:

1 Cedar Cabin for two guests

3-day, 2-night stay includes meals and Beverages

Full-Time, Private Guide

Activities include Photo Safari, feed giraffe, explore dinosaur tracks and cave, fishing, kayaking, paddle boarding and surface arrowhead hunting.

Four-Wheeler tour of the ranch

Skeet Shooting (25 shots each) & Barrett .50 cal (2 shots each)

Available dates from May to September, Monday-Wednesday or Wednesday-Friday

18,000 acres of the best

Texas Hill Country Hunting

Ox Ranch is legendary for it’s Native & Exotic hunting which includes whitetail deer hunting, turkey hunting, and 60+ additional species available for hunt! You will see thousands of wildlife free ranging on over 18,000 acres of Texas Hill Country. A few of the species you will encounter on your visit include giraffes, zebras, kangaroos, axis, bongo, kudu, blackbucks, elk, hogs, red stags, and, of course, record-breaking whitetail deer. Ox Ranch is home to Drivetanks.com which is the only place in the world you can drive and shoot real WWII tanks!

Ox Ranch has been featured on the New York Times, Naked and Afraid, CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and numerous hunting shows, including, Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild, Razor Dobbs Alive, and L.L.Bean Guide to the Outdoors. Ox Ranch may primarily be a hunting ranch; however, our lodgings and accommodations rival many of the world’s finest resorts! We understand that fair chase hunting is not for everyone, and that is why we have created activities for the entire family to enjoy.