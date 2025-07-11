Anoka County SWAT Team Golf Tournament Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Weekday All-Inclusive. Includes:
Ox Ranch is legendary for it’s Native & Exotic hunting which includes whitetail deer hunting, turkey hunting, and 60+ additional species available for hunt! You will see thousands of wildlife free ranging on over 18,000 acres of Texas Hill Country. A few of the species you will encounter on your visit include giraffes, zebras, kangaroos, axis, bongo, kudu, blackbucks, elk, hogs, red stags, and, of course, record-breaking whitetail deer. Ox Ranch is home to Drivetanks.com which is the only place in the world you can drive and shoot real WWII tanks!
Ox Ranch has been featured on the New York Times, Naked and Afraid, CNN, ABC, NBC, FOX, ESPN, and numerous hunting shows, including, Ted Nugent Spirit of the Wild, Razor Dobbs Alive, and L.L.Bean Guide to the Outdoors. Ox Ranch may primarily be a hunting ranch; however, our lodgings and accommodations rival many of the world’s finest resorts! We understand that fair chase hunting is not for everyone, and that is why we have created activities for the entire family to enjoy.
Axis & Allies Package (worth over $10K!
• Sherman Easy 8 Tank (drive tank course and then to the firing range)
*shoot the Sherman’s 76mm main gun (1 round), M2 .50 BMG machine gun (20 rounds)
• Russian T-34 Tank (drive modified tank course)
*Shoot the T-34 main gun (1 round)
• German Half Track or Kettenkrad Tracked Motorcycle (drive modified course)
• SHOOT THE PAK-40
*Set up gun as part of a fire crew and shoot the PAK-40
*Additional weapons shot with the package:
• MG-42 machine gun (20 rounds)
• MP-40 German sub-machine gun (20 rounds)
• Thompson (20 rounds)
• M98 Bolt Action Rifle (5 rounds)
• U.S. M1 Garand (8 rounds)
• PPSH-41 Russian sub-machine gun (20 Rounds)
• Mosin-Nagant bolt action (5 rounds)
This is a group of 3 packages, and it includes:
Experience Includes:
· Sniper Experience
· Fire real SWAT Weapons including; Glock Pistols, M4 rifles, Sniper Rifle and a 50 cal Barrett.
· Breaching Experience
· Breach doors and windows with: Rams and Halligans, utilize a Lenco Bearcat to breach a door!
· Experience an Explosive Breach, and fire a 40mm less lethal launcher, and chemical agents
· Tech Team Experience
· Understand the different types of technology the team has at it’s disposal.
· Role Player experience:
· For approximately 4 hours you get to be a part of the action. You can role play as an innocent or suspect utilizing Simunition weapons during simulated callouts.
· no one is required to be stuck with Simunition rounds and can opt out of part of this training
Participant Requirements:
· Must be 18 years of age or older
· Must be sober and legally allowed to possess firearms/ammunition
· All parties mush sign a liability waiver.
This Certificate is good for 1 year from the date of issuance. This experience is for 4 persons who meet the above criteria. In the event of a real-life SWAT callout this experience will be rescheduled. This is a real training evolution so be prepared for a a one-of –a-kind tactical experience.
SLR15 Nightfighter
Specs:
Barrel: 5.56 NATO, 16” 41V50 steel, 1-8 Twist, Hard Chrome Lined, Manganese Phosphate, Pinned Steel Gasblock
A2 Flashhider
Receivers: T6 7075, Type III Hard Coat Anodized
Midwest Industries Night Fighter Tactical Handguard, MLOK.
Bolt Carrier Assembly: 8620 Milspec Bolt Carrier, Hard Chrome Lined, Manganese Phosphate.
Carpenter 158 Bolt, HP /MPI, Shot Peened, Manganese Phosphate,
SLR15 Reliability Upgrades.
Trigger: Schmid Nickel PTFE Single Stage, SLR15 Reliability Upgrades.
Stock System: Magpul MOE Collapsible, T6-7075 6-position Receiver Extension, Heavy Buffer, Chrome Silicon Buffer Spring.
Grip: Magpul MOE
Sights: Magpul MOE Folding BUIS
This amazing rifle will require completion of paperwork through American Viking Tactical before you can receive the weapon.
Springfield Hellcat 9mm Pistol
BANISH SPEED K
The Speed K ensures maximum sound reduction while
maintaining optimal performance. Featuring controlled flow
technology and a vented 4th baffle, this duty suppressor
minimizes gas blowback for a better shooting experience.
The design allows for only a 5.8% increase in blowback from
unsuppressed shooting, enabling rifles to function smoothly
without additional modification.
Retired Detective Jeff Piper made this American Flag Challenge Coin rack.
Set of 4 custom made planter boxes.
This handmade quilt was made by a mother of one of our snipers.
