Donate Life North Carolina

Hosted by

Donate Life North Carolina

About this event

Another Swing at Life Golf Tournament

1700 St Andrews Dr

Mebane, NC 27302, USA

Golf Teams
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Thank you so much for competing in such a meaningful event. Enjoy your time and can't wait to see everyone out there. Please give names and emails of you and team members.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Signage on one tee box and a thank you letter from Donate Life.

Silver Sponsorship
$750

Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on a hole with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,250

Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on a hole with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life. Also one complimentary foursome entry ($500 value)

Platinum/Title Sponsorship
$3,000

Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on Hole #1 with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life. Also two complimentary foursome entry ($1,000 value).

Any Donations to help the Event
Pay what you can

Please consider any donations to help this amazing cause. These donations will help go towards Prizes and Raffles for the tournament.

Add a donation for Donate Life North Carolina

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!