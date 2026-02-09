Another Swing at Life Golf Tournament

About this event
Thank you so much for competing in such a meaningful event. Enjoy your time and can't wait to see everyone out there. Please give names and emails of you and team members.
Signage on one tee box and a thank you letter from Donate Life.
Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on a hole with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life.
Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on a hole with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life. Also one complimentary foursome entry ($500 value)
Opportunity for you to set up a tent for advertising on Hole #1 with signage. Signage included on all tournament advertising, thank you letter and social media recognition from Donate Life. Also two complimentary foursome entry ($1,000 value).
Please consider any donations to help this amazing cause. These donations will help go towards Prizes and Raffles for the tournament.
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