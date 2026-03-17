Another Trip Through the Woods

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Children under the age of 18 who wish to sit on the floor can register for free tickets, see the second ticket rate. Remember, this is a fundraiser, so ticket price is higher than normal. If you cannot attend in person and plan to use the online stream, please send a donation of $50 per streaming device to our Venmo, Paypal, or Zelle. See operativohouston.com homepage for details.
Free child's ticket, seats available on the floor, we will provide pillows for comfort.
For any students that wish to see the show, we have 10 discounted rate tickets for you. You must present a student ID if you wish to join us. These are sold first come first serve, once they're sold, they're sold! Must buy tickets one at a time.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!