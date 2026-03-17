Another Trip Through the Woods

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Children under the age of 18 who wish to sit on the floor can register for free tickets, see the second ticket rate. Remember, this is a fundraiser, so ticket price is higher than normal. If you cannot attend in person and plan to use the online stream, please send a donation of $50 per streaming device to our Venmo, Paypal, or Zelle. See operativohouston.com homepage for details.