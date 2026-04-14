All Nations Soccer

Hosted by

All Nations Soccer

About this event

ANS CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRING 2026

2850 Hodges Blvd

Jacksonville, FL 32246, USA

TICKET/S
Free

FREE ADMISSION! *Donate to support serving refugees in Jacksonville! Select "Other" $0 to avoid platform suggested donation to Zeffy

DIAMOND SPONSORSHIP
$5,000

Speaking Opportunity at Halftime

Special Recognition Opening Ceremony & at Halftime

Company Tent & Table at Championship

X-Large Logo on Sponsor Banner

First Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share

PLATINUM SPONSORSHIP
$2,500

Recognition Opening Ceremony & at Halftime

Company Tent & Table at Championship

Large Logo on Sponsor Banner

Second Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share

GOLD SPONSORSHIP
$1,000

Medium Logo on Sponsor Banner

Third Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share

SILVER SPONSORSHIP
$500

Small Logo on Sponsor Banner

Fourth Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share

Add a donation for All Nations Soccer

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