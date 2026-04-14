ANS CUP CHAMPIONSHIPS SPRING 2026

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About this event
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Speaking Opportunity at Halftime
Special Recognition Opening Ceremony & at Halftime
Company Tent & Table at Championship
X-Large Logo on Sponsor Banner
First Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share
Recognition Opening Ceremony & at Halftime
Company Tent & Table at Championship
Large Logo on Sponsor Banner
Second Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share
Medium Logo on Sponsor Banner
Third Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share
Small Logo on Sponsor Banner
Fourth Mention in Collaborative Social Media Share
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