Ansley Park Tour of Homes - Individual Sponsorship

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About this event
tax deductible portion $5,000
tax deductible portion $4,500
• 2 Preview Party tickets
• 2 Tour tickets
• 2 reserved premium theatre seats
tax deductible portion $3,000
• 8 Preview Party tickets
• 8 Tour tickets
• 8 reserved premium theatre seats
• Shared reserved dinner table
tax deductible portion $2,500
tax deductible portion $2,000
• 2 Preview Party tickets
• 2 Tour tickets
• 2 reserved premium theatre seats
tax deductible portion 1,500
• 4 Preview Party tickets
• 4 Tour tickets
• Shared reserved dinner table
tax deductible portion $1,200
tax deductible portion $700
tax deductible portion $600
tax deductible portion $350
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