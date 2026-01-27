Ansley Park Beautification Foundation

Hosted by

Ansley Park Beautification Foundation

About this event

Ansley Park Tour of Homes - Individual Sponsorship

Ansley Park

Atlanta, GA, USA

Patron - Full Philanthropic Contribution
$5,000

tax deductible portion $5,000

Patron - Tax Benefit Option
$5,000

tax deductible portion $4,500

• 2 Preview Party tickets 

• 2 Tour tickets 

• 2 reserved premium theatre seats

Patron - Experience Benefit Option
$5,000

tax deductible portion $3,000

• 8 Preview Party tickets

• 8 Tour tickets

• 8 reserved premium theatre seats

• Shared reserved dinner table

Supporter - Full Philanthropic Contribution
$2,500

tax deductible portion $2,500

Supporter - Tax Benefit Option
$2,500

tax deductible portion $2,000

• 2 Preview Party tickets 

• 2 Tour tickets 

• 2 reserved premium theatre seats

Supporter - Experience Benefit Option
$2,500

tax deductible portion 1,500

• 4 Preview Party tickets

• 4 Tour tickets

• Shared reserved dinner table

Community Partner (Joint Sponsorship) - Full Philanthropic
$1,200

tax deductible portion $1,200

Community Partner (Joint Sponsorship) - Experience Benefit
$1,200

tax deductible portion $700

  • 2 Preview Party tickets
  • 2 Tour tickets
Community Partner (Individual) Full Philanthropic
$600

tax deductible portion $600


Community Partner (Individual) Experience Benefit Option
$600

tax deductible portion $350

  • 1 Preview Party ticket
  • 1 Tour ticket

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