Antelope Valley Elite Training Memebership

Monthly Membership Includes 2 times per week training for minimum 1 hour each General form is for the player information. The parent information is specifically labeled for parent name and phone number. All other information collected is for the player.

Monthly Membership Includes 2 times per week training for minimum 1 hour each General form is for the player information. The parent information is specifically labeled for parent name and phone number. All other information collected is for the player.

More details...