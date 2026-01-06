Antheil Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

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Antheil Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization

About this event

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Antheil PTO's Beary Special Someone Dance 2026

William L Antheil Elementary School

339 Ewingville Rd, Ewing Township, NJ 08638, USA

1 Adult 18+ Beary Special Ticket
$8

Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Adult 18+ Person
(All attendees - including adults/parents/guardians are required to have a paid ticket)

1 Youth Beary Special Ticket
$8

Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Youth
(All attendees over 3 years old are required to have a paid ticket. If bringing a Beary Special Friend from another school, please limit to 1. Thank you.)

1 Children Under 3 Free Ticket
Free

Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Children Under 3 Free

5 Concession Punch card
$5

Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)

Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve

10 Concession Punch card
$10

Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)

Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve

20 Concession Punch card
$20

Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)

Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve

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