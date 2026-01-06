Antheil PTO's Beary Special Someone Dance 2026

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About this event
Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Adult 18+ Person
(All attendees - including adults/parents/guardians are required to have a paid ticket)
Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Youth
(All attendees over 3 years old are required to have a paid ticket. If bringing a Beary Special Friend from another school, please limit to 1. Thank you.)
Antheil PTO's Beary Special Dance - Admit 1 Children Under 3 Free
Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)
Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve
Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)
Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve
Concessions available - Cheese Nachos ($2 each- 2 tickets), Full size candy bars/bags ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Bake Sale ($2 each item- 2 tickets), Popcorn/Hugs/Water ($1 each item- 1 ticket)
Concessions at Event are CASH ONLY & First Come, First Serve
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