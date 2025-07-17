Anthem Classical Academy's Silent Auction 2025

Hosted by
Two (2) main floor (H-123 & H-124) tickets to see Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo @ Walton Arts Center on Sunday, December 14, 2025 @ 2 pm. Tickets also offer access to Friend’s Lounge for complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks, which opens one hour prior to showtime and during intermission.
Valued at > $250.
Donated by an Anthem family
Play Street Museum five (5) visit pass, Melissa & Doug Sticker Wow!, Space Sensory Kit, Space Slime Kit, Make Your Own Magnetic Play Scenes and woven basket.
Valued at $150.
Donated by Play Street Museum in Fayetteville, AR
Four (4) Prime Tickets to a show at TheatreSquared
Valued at $120.
Donated by TheatreSquared
Wine tasting for up to four people. Each flight comes with a complimentary SSV souvenir wine glass.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery
1 hour Game On party. Voted Top 5 “Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party” by Best of Northwest Arkansas, we bring the fun to you! Game On provides Mobile Gaming parties for all occasions. Up to 16 players!
Valued at $250.
Donated by Game On and the MacLeod family
$100 bark bucks eligible on all services excluding grooming at any Hounds Lounge location across Arkansas, branded Hounds Lounge tote bag, and oatmeal and cucumber pet shampoo and cologne set!
Valued at $140.
Donated by Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa - FAY
Let Psalm 1 ”That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers.” come alive in your home with this beautiful, framed, 16” x 20” watercolor tree print.
Valued at $200.
Donated by Caitlin Adams
Two (2) vouchers for Splash Car Wash’s ‘Best Wash’, each worth $27. Expiration of 12.31.2025
Valued at $54.
Donated by Splash Car Wash
Four (4) Dugout Premium Tickets to any 2026 April Naturals home game.
Valued at $59.00.
Donated by Northwest Arkansas Naturals
2 Hour Medium Room Rental Sunday-Thursday at Big Box Karaoke.
Perfect for all celebrations and all ages!
Valued at $200.
Donated by Big Box Karaoke
Dinner for two, excluding gratuity and alcohol, at Chuy’s, 1 XL Chuy’s t-shirt, 1 L Chuy’s t-shirt, llama piñata and dinner table decor in a small metal pail.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Chuy’s Fayetteville
$50 Workbench Collective gift card, handmade custom multi wood charcuterie board, Kapro 448 compact square, size medium Workbench Collective shirt and stickers.
Workbench Collective is a locally owned and operated community woodshop, offering Kids Courses, Adult Workshops, Shop Memberships, and Private Events to elevate your woodworking skills!
Valued at $125.
Donated by Workbench Collective
Invest in your marriage or in someone else’s! This is ONE free registration to the Created for Connection Marriage Workshop hosted by Chad and Angela Imhoff. A $250 value. Building stronger marriages means building stronger families and stronger communities. Make plans to attend… or send a couple who you know would benefit from it. Good for one couple to attend in the upcoming 2026 calendar year (dates to be determined).
Valued at $250.
Donated by The Real Imhoffs
”Love is Kind“ basket, ‘Comfort’ woven throw, “Blue Skies” by James Barnett, “One Step Closer Bible”, & “Faith Love Forgiveness” by Susan Goss.
Valued at $250.
Donated by DaySpring
It‘s never too soon for a little spring cleaning! Neighbors NWA will help you clean up your space with a bulk & junk removal. A 'Full Load' is equal to 8x truck bed loads or 16 yds of material.
Valued at $400.
Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families
Feel good about taking out the trash by supporting this local, family owned trash and recycling company, Neighbors NWA. This voucher will cover Rural Residential Trash & Recycling Services (Locations Apply).
Valued at $408.
Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families
Row 5, section 133, aisle seats 18-20, plus parking pass to watch Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 29, 2025.
Valued at $255.
Donated by the Melton family
Assortment of K-Cup pods! 80 pod Crowd Pleaser Collection, 24 pod Wild Mountain Blueberry, 24 pod Snickers, 24 Classic French Toast, 80 Nantucket Blend Medium Roast.
Valued at $150.
Donated by Keurig-Dr. Pepper and the Cox family
Assortment of K-Cup pods! 94 pod Premium Roast Medium, 24 pod Pumpkin Spice, 24 pod Caramel Apple Pie, 10 pod Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake Latte, 22 Hot Cocoa Pumpkin Spice.
Valued at $125.
Donated by Keurig-Dr. Pepper and the Cox family
Personalized 6’ craft paper banner for any occasion!
Valued at $45.
Donated by the Tedder family
This package has it all! Full size Fizz Skincare Kit (Calm Balm Cleanser, Barrier Boost Hypochlorous Spray, Hydratone Micellar Water, Grit & Glow Exfoliant, Cell Cream Moisturizer), as well as an at-home facial kit and a free Classic Bar Facial.
Valued at $227.
Donated by Fizz Facial Bar
Chiropractic Evaluation @ Generations Health & Wellness, includes a Chiropractic Exam and any necessary x-rays, and a follow-up appointment for the Report of Findings. Limit one per person. Offer limited to people living and/or working in the Washington County area.
Valued at $250.
Donated by Generations Health & Wellness Center and the Warren family
Gift card good for one jump! Ready for the thrill of a life time? Skydive Fayetteville is here to deliver. Experience beautiful views of Arkansas while traveling at 120 mph.
Valued at $250.
Donated by Skydive Fayetteville
7 day, 6 night stay at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center in beautiful Breckenridge, CO. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo (3 queen beds plus pullout couch, sleeps 8) features a kitchenette and is perfect for a family vacation from May-October 2026. View the Continental Divide, float down the Colorado River, explore a mine or just browse downtown shops during your Breckenridge visit! Must contact condo owner prior to Dec 31, 2025 to redeem in 2026 offseason.
Valued at > $3,696.
Donated by the Pestello family
This one of a kind piece was created by our own 9th grade student, Mr. Elijah Fila. While you can delight in Mr. Fila’s lion artwork, which graces the walls of Anthem‘s hallway, this is your chance to take home your own original Elijah Fila painting set in a beautiful 21” x 25” handcrafted wood frame.
Valued at priceless (> $200).
Donated by Elijah Fila and the Fila family
Family Pass to Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville, AR. Expires 10/9/2026.
Valued at $26.
Donated by Arkansas Air and Military Museum
This voucher will cover a personalized permanent jewelry bracelet from Forever Abby Grace, up to $110 value.
Valued at $110.
Donated by Forever Abby Grace and the Clark family
Chick-Fil-A basket with 5 chicken sandwich vouchers, 8 breakfast biscuit vouchers, small cow patterned purse, water bottle, keychain, 2 small plush cows.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Razorback Road Chick-Fil-A
Gift card good toward membership, package, lotion or retail item. Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. Valid at Arkansas area locations only.
Limit one per customer.
Valued at $25.
Donated by Palm Beach Tan Fayetteville
Plant with Us - #1 Front Row Seating for four at Lessons and Carols on December 12th!
Valued at priceless.
Donated by Anthem Classical Academy
Plant with Us - #2 Front Row Seating for four at Lessons and Carols on December 12th!
Valued at priceless.
Donated by Anthem Classical Academy
Dr. Hughes offers comprehensive treatment, eye care vision needs, contact lenses, and emergency eye care services for the whole family! Gift card to be used at EyeLove in Fayetteville for sunglasses or new frames.
Valued at $200.
Donated by EyeLove Family Eye Care & Optical and the Hughes family
Voucher good for one camp/clinic in the 2026 season. i9 offers seasonal programs centered around volleyball, flag football, baseball/t-ball, and soccer in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers.
Valued at $110.
Donated by i9 Sports of Northwest Arkansas
Voucher good for one sport registration in the 2026 season. i9 offers seasonal programs centered around volleyball, flag football, baseball/t-ball, and soccer in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers.
Valued at $200.
Donated by i9 Sports of Northwest Arkansas
A perfect piece to add to your Christmas decor and to serve your favorite foods at all of the upcoming holiday parties! Kimly Ceramics will personalize a custom, handmade platter for you or your loved ones to enjoy this season and for years to come.
Valued at $150.
Donated by the Thompson family
Cozy up with this large, soft, plaid Anthem blanket, Anthem mug, Royals Youth Large sweatshirt, Anthem Pukka snapback hat, Anthem decal and Anthem lion keychain.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Anthem Classical Academy
Show your Anthem pride! Includes Youth Large tshirt, Royals Pukka SnapBack hat, Anthem metal water bottle, Anthem stationary and pen, Anthem decal, school colors paracord keychain, and Junior Lion Warmies.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Anthem Classical Academy and an Anthem family
Fender Squier Strat Electric Guitar, preowned, perfect for a new musician of any age, designed by the most trusted name in guitar!
Valued at $199.
Donated by Mountain Man Pawn
Enjoy a Friday or Saturday evening on the pottery wheel with your partner, pal or kin ages 18+. This voucher is good for two to try their hand at a pottery night at Fayetteville’s Community Creative Center.
Valued at $98.
Donated by Community Creative Center and an Anthem family
You’ll cherish the laughter, connection, and love that Ashley King captures on camera! Details around the location and date for this mini photo opp to be arranged in advance with Ashley.
Valued at $400.
Donated by Ashley King Photography
Enjoy Blue Zoo Aquarium all year long with 2 adult annual passes. Learn about axolotls (like this cute, pink stuffed animal), touch stingrays, and feed parakeets during your visit!
Valued at $180.
Donated by Blue Zoo Rogers
Enjoy a family day outing to Blue Zoo Aquarium with 2 adult day passes and 2 children day passes. Observe snakes (like this olive sea snake stuffy), touch stingrays, and feed parakeets during your visit!
Valued at $85.
Donated by Blue Zoo Rogers
Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed whitening session at Prairie Grove Dental. This in-office treatment delivers dramatic whitening in less than an hour and includes take home bleaching trays and touch up bleach. Will not whiten crowns or fillings.
Valued at $500.
Donated by Prairie Grove Dental Center and the Dollar family
Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with this Philips Sonicare toothbrush set. One adult toothbrush plus one kid’s toothbrush to make your morning routine a little easier!
Valued at $265.
Donated by Prairie Grove Dental Center and the Dollar family
2 tickets to The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm! A Holiday Equinox, is a festive show featuring the incomparable voice of Clay Johnson backed by the jubilant sounds of the big band. This joyful production brings to life classic Christmas songs with a delightful mix of jovial humor and heartwarming nostalgia for kids from one to 92. The winner of this voucher must contact the box office at 479.443.5600
Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm to book these tickets onto your account by the December 10th. If you do not redeem within that time frame, the tickets may be released for sale to the public.
Valued at $20.
Donated by Walton Arts Center
Get a jump start on Father’s Day gifts with this highly rated SHOCKWAVE™ Impact Duty 75PC Driver Bit Set that offers ultimate fit, torque absorption, and wear resistance.
Valued at $75.
Donated by Home Depot
Ten attraction passes for Sunday-Thursday on the following:
Expires May 31, 2026
Valued at $60.
Donated by Fast Lane Entertainment
Yeti ROADIE® 15 Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo. Tall enough to chill most bottles of wine and keep the essentials fresh while you take the scenic route.
Valued at $200.
Donated by Star Mechanical Supply
Yeti ROADIE® 32 Wheeled Cooler - Charcoal. Roll to tailgates, tournaments, and camping trips.
Valued at $375.
Donated by Star Mechanical Supply
Five (5) 90 minute jump passes to Sky Zone in Rogers, AR.
Valued at $125.
Donated by Sky Zone Trampoline Park
Cuddle up with a Junior lion (Go, Anthem Lions!) Warmies and enjoy 3 children’s books from local authors: “Chooch Helped“ by Andrea L. Rogers, “Mrs. Best’s Special Class” by Susan Ligon, and ”Elvis the Pound Dog” by Auntie Angie.
Valued at $95.
Donated by Pearl’s Books and an Anthem family
Read local! This basket features two Critter Camp chapter books (ages 7-12) by Kizzi Roberts, Tibby the Tabby (ages 2-7) by Andrew Parrish, Faithful Furry Friends by The Sisters, and Rah, Rah, Rain! by Beverly Knoner.
Valued at $50.
Donated by Pig Pen Publishing and an Anthem family
This basket features local authors! N is for Natural State: An Arkansas Alphabet (ages 8-10) by Michael Shoulders, Balloon and the Moon by Madi Love, Benny in the Garden (ages 2-8) by Matt and Melissa Cooper, and Big Tall Tree by Beverly Knoner.
Valued at $80.
Donated by an Anthem family
Does your child love to craft? Your student plus their two friends will enjoy a crafting session with our own 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Rachel Buwick. There’s no doubt this experience will foster a memorable time of creativity and enriching connection outside of the standard classroom setting. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.
Valued at priceless!
Donated by Mrs. Rachel Buwick
Your student and their two friends will join our own 4th grade teacher, Ms. Michna, for a seasonal cookie decorating session! Ms. Michna will bring the cookies, icing, and excitement to your home, where students will learn new skills and enjoy creative time together. Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.
Valued at priceless!
Donated by Ms. Michna
It’s a competition between upper school classes!
The upper class (6, 7, 8 or 9th) that raises the most money wins an evening of pizza and poetry. (A donation jar will be set up at the Nov. 6th fundraiser dinner for each upper class. All donations collected at the fundraiser will be tallied at the end of the night for each upper class. This specific online Zeffy bid will then be added to the choice upper class jar. Whichever class raises the most donations will determine final winning class.) Hosted by Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw, your winning class will enjoy delicious homemade pizza from scratch and bond over conversation, laughter, and some friendly board game competition. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.
Valued at priceless!
Donated by Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw
The 4th grade class pooled their artistic talents to create this unique masterpiece of a stepping stone. The mostly red and green pops of color will fit perfectly among your garden in any season or can be displayed this Christmas as a tabletop centerpiece!
Valued at priceless!
Donated by Ms. Michna’s 4th grade class
Perishable items, must be present at fundraiser event to win. Large Stone Mill Bread bag, Cranberry Pecan loaf, Pumpkin bread loaf, strawberry preserves, “Taste the Difference” mug, 3 Vice Pro golf balls.
Valued at $75.
Donated by Stone Mill Bread and the Dantzler family
Unbox this sealed, adorable, miniature-size Labubu monster doll. Pop Mart The Monsters Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face.
Valued at $50.
Donated by the Cooper family
Get outdoors for a Wedington Woods trail ride or a beginner lesson for 1-2 riders. Any ability or age is welcome, as we can adjust accordingly! Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.
Valued at $125.
Donated by the Russo family
Approximately 13” in diameter, this handcrafted wooden platter is a one of a kind piece. George Shaw mindfully creates functional art for everyday enjoyment and use, highlighting the natural beauty of the grain of locally and sustainably sourced wood.
Valued at $180.
Donated by Woodworks by George Shaw and the Shaw family
Approximately 8” in diameter, this handcrafted wooden bowl is both functional and beautiful! George Shaw creates from locally and sustainably sourced wood, mindfully highlighting the natural beauty of the grain.
Valued at $100.
Donated by Woodworks by George Shaw and the Shaw family
Think ahead this Christmas and gift your loved one, or yourself, a beautiful sterling silver bracelet. As a third generation, family owned business deeply rooted in Fayetteville, Underwoods’ commitment to providing exceptional quality jewelry and serving the local community is unmatched.
Valued at $220.
Donated by Underwoods Fine Jewelers
Enjoy Dodo Coffee Co.’s Zacapa bean from the comfort of your home in this perfect green and white mug. Also included in the basket are 4 Free Drink Cards to redeem at Dodo’s coffee trailer, or soon to come W. Wedington Dr. flagship location!
Valued at $75.
Donated by Dodo Coffee Co.
MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME
304 WEST HIGH STREET, LEXINGTON KY
FOUR people will enjoy 3 days/2 nights mid-week accommodations at gracious 304 West High Street in the heart of historic downtown Lexington —where southern charm is across the threshold, and southern hospitality is at your doorstep! Original craftsmen details from 1902, yet modern amenities provide an upscale stay. Enjoy high-end modern finishes in the kitchen & bath and large open spaces, with period details from the original hardwoods to the high ceilings. (4.98 rating on Airbnb!) Inclusive of Bites of the Bluegrass walking tour— voted # 1 ranked Lexington Tour on TripAdvisor. “Join us in historical Downtown Lexington where we'll take you to the some of the best bites in the Bluegrass! Your foodie guide will lead you on an insightful tour through the city's booming food scene to taste its unique southern flavors. Taste delicious farm-to-fork cuisine and learn about the city's captivating history, architecture, and street art along the
way.” Welcome charcuterie of local treats. $50 reimbursement via gift card for R/T Airport transfer via RideShare where applicable. (Home is 15 minutes from Bluegrass Airport —LEX.) Winners can add on more friends (up to eight people total) and/or add excursions such as bourbon distilleries, horse farms, local arts, wineries, historic attractions (at additional cost.) A list of suggestions and websites are included in winner packet. It is recommended bookings be made 90 days in advance. Reservations are subject to availability, and the following surcharges apply: $500 per room per weekend night (Friday/Saturday). Blackout dates during Keeneland, the first 4 weeks of April and October.
*Package excludes airfare, traveler’s insurance, gratuities, alcohol and meals-outside of tastings at Bites of the Bluegrass.
This certificate is non-transferable, cannot be bartered or traded, and expires one year from the date of auction or raffle
purchase.
For Tracking Number, questions, and more information contact
Beth Hinkson, Auction Shake Up
US Fundraising and Promotions Representative
**Please include date and name of event/foundation in all communications
Cellular/WhatsApp: +1 425-891-5800
Email: [email protected]
Valued at $3,090.
BELIZE FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS!
TWO people will enjoy 6 days/ 5 nights luxury accommodations at Tanager Rainforest Lodge, Inclusive of RT Punta Gorda airport transfer, all meals (international and local cuisine, expertly prepared—dietary restrictions can be accommodated with notice), and specified tours (*San Felipe village for Ixcacao Mayan Belizean Chocolate, Belize Spice Farm, Mayan site of Nim Li Punit, Mahogany Chocolate site, Lubaantun and Rio Blanco National Park). Enjoy floating on the Rio Grande River, relax in the natural hot springs, or splash in the sparkling pool. Explore the Mayan ruins of Lubaatun, wander the local markets, morning bird watch with a fragrant cup of Belizean coffee and your best camera lens. Two chocolate making experiences form the central theme of the program activities. The one is a local Mayan farmer and his wife who have created Ixcacao, an artiSinak chocolate manufacturer. The other, a boutique chocolate maker managing the entire process from farm to bean to bar. You will also visit a spice farm growing vanilla, cardamom and black pepper and a host of other species. In Big Falls village the Cal family will host you and explain their traditional way of life. This adventure can be as exciting or relaxing as you choose! Reservations/Bookings have no blackout dates, but are subject to availability. A high season surcharge of$750 USD applies between 21 December and 3 JanUtah. It is recommended bookings be made 90 days in advance.
*Package excludes international and regional flights, per- sonal insurance, gratuities, alcohol, and activities not men-
tioned in the attached itinerary.
For Tracking Number, questions, information Contact Beth Hinkson, US Marketing Representative
Cell/WhatsApp: +1 425-891-5800 Email: [email protected]
**Additional travelers, side trips, extra nights, and/or upgrades can be added post-event. This certificate is non-transferable, cannot be bartered or traded, and expires two years from the date of auction or raffle purchase. **Please include tracking number and name of event/foundation in all communications.
Valued at $5,650.
Be a local who Experiences Fayetteville! Basket includes a size small Dickson Street Marathon shirt, “Eat & Explore Arkansas: Cookbook & Travel Guide (Eat & Explore State Cookbook)” by Christy Campbell, hog nose and a S‘mores Kyya Chocolate.
Valued at $60.
Donated by Experience Fayetteville
Rooted in Farmington, this floral and gift shop has a lot of charm! Drop in for a little holiday shopping and grab a flower bouquet to brighten up your home with this $25 gift card.
Valued at $25.
Donated by BloomingGayle’s Flowers & Gifts
Outfit the family with our local print shop’s gear! Youth Large ArkanSAW turquoise t-shirt, Large OZARKS bike grey t-shirt, Youth Large Old School OZARK MOUNTAINS grey sweatshirt, snapback Luna Moth hat. *If sizes need to be swapped, Natural Threads is located less than one mile from campus.
Valued at $110.
Donated by Natural Threads
Enjoy the recent upgrades and newly remodeled trampoline park with these five 1 hour jump passes.
Valued at $90.
Donated by: Altitude Trampoline Park in Fayetteville, AR
Gather the family for a delicious meal of Texas style BBQ at Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q in Fayetteville, AR. This $200 voucher will cover everyone’s appetite.
Valued at $200.
Donated by Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q in Fayetteville, AR
Help us meet our fundraiser goal of $30,000 by gifting a donation of any amount directly through our website:
https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_15fc0498-f864-11ec-84cc-06feca334f0f&WidgetId=14336
Funds raised this year will go toward essential preparations for a future capital campaign: securing architectural planning and consulting, building a reserve for land or building opportunities, including site inspections & zoning, and strengthening Anthem’s financial position so we are ready to act quickly when God provides the right space. Your giving now is not only supporting today’s needs but directly seeding the future of Anthem.
