Anthem Classical Academy's Silent Auction 2025

Two Broadway tickets Kimberly Akimbo @ Walton Arts Center item
Two Broadway tickets Kimberly Akimbo @ Walton Arts Center
$125

Starting bid

Two (2) main floor (H-123 & H-124) tickets to see Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical Kimberly Akimbo @ Walton Arts Center on Sunday, December 14, 2025 @ 2 pm. Tickets also offer access to Friend’s Lounge for complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drinks, which opens one hour prior to showtime and during intermission.

Valued at > $250.

Donated by an Anthem family

Play Street Museum Basket item
Play Street Museum Basket
$75

Starting bid

Play Street Museum five (5) visit pass, Melissa & Doug Sticker Wow!, Space Sensory Kit, Space Slime Kit, Make Your Own Magnetic Play Scenes and woven basket.

Valued at $150.

Donated by Play Street Museum in Fayetteville, AR

TheatreSquared Prime Tickets item
TheatreSquared Prime Tickets
$50

Starting bid

Four (4) Prime Tickets to a show at TheatreSquared

Valued at $120.

Donated by TheatreSquared

Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery Wine Tasting for 4 item
Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery Wine Tasting for 4
$20

Starting bid

Wine tasting for up to four people. Each flight comes with a complimentary SSV souvenir wine glass.

Valued at $50.

Donated by Sassafras Springs Vineyard & Winery

Game On Party item
Game On Party
$100

Starting bid

1 hour Game On party. Voted Top 5 “Best Place for a Kid’s Birthday Party” by Best of Northwest Arkansas, we bring the fun to you! Game On provides Mobile Gaming parties for all occasions. Up to 16 players!

Valued at $250.

Donated by Game On and the MacLeod family

Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa - Fayetteville item
Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa - Fayetteville
$50

Starting bid

$100 bark bucks eligible on all services excluding grooming at any Hounds Lounge location across Arkansas, branded Hounds Lounge tote bag, and oatmeal and cucumber pet shampoo and cologne set!

Valued at $140.

Donated by Hounds Lounge Pet Resort and Spa - FAY

Caitlin Adams Art item
Caitlin Adams Art
$50

Starting bid

Let Psalm 1 ”That person is like a tree planted by streams of water, which yields its fruit in season and whose leaf does not wither— whatever they do prospers.” come alive in your home with this beautiful, framed, 16” x 20” watercolor tree print.

Valued at $200.

Donated by Caitlin Adams

#1 Splash Car Wash Vouchers item
#1 Splash Car Wash Vouchers
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) vouchers for Splash Car Wash’s ‘Best Wash’, each worth $27. Expiration of 12.31.2025

Valued at $54.

Donated by Splash Car Wash

#2 Splash Car Wash Vouchers item
#2 Splash Car Wash Vouchers
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) vouchers for Splash Car Wash’s ‘Best Wash’, each worth $27. Expiration of 12.31.2025

Valued at $54.

Donated by Splash Car Wash

Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2026 Premium Tickets item
Northwest Arkansas Naturals 2026 Premium Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Four (4) Dugout Premium Tickets to any 2026 April Naturals home game.

Valued at $59.00.

Donated by Northwest Arkansas Naturals

Big Box Karaoke item
Big Box Karaoke
$75

Starting bid

2 Hour Medium Room Rental Sunday-Thursday at Big Box Karaoke.

Perfect for all celebrations and all ages!

Valued at $200.

Donated by Big Box Karaoke

Chuy’s Tex Mex Basket item
Chuy’s Tex Mex Basket
$35

Starting bid

Dinner for two, excluding gratuity and alcohol, at Chuy’s, 1 XL Chuy’s t-shirt, 1 L Chuy’s t-shirt, llama piñata and dinner table decor in a small metal pail.

Valued at $100.

Donated by Chuy’s Fayetteville

Workbench Collective Basket item
Workbench Collective Basket
$50

Starting bid

$50 Workbench Collective gift card, handmade custom multi wood charcuterie board, Kapro 448 compact square, size medium Workbench Collective shirt and stickers.

Workbench Collective is a locally owned and operated community woodshop, offering Kids Courses, Adult Workshops, Shop Memberships, and Private Events to elevate your woodworking skills!

Valued at $125.

Donated by Workbench Collective

Created for Connection Marriage Workshop item
Created for Connection Marriage Workshop
$100

Starting bid

Invest in your marriage or in someone else’s! This is ONE free registration to the Created for Connection Marriage Workshop hosted by Chad and Angela Imhoff. A $250 value. Building stronger marriages means building stronger families and stronger communities. Make plans to attend… or send a couple who you know would benefit from it. Good for one couple to attend in the upcoming 2026 calendar year (dates to be determined).

Valued at $250.

Donated by The Real Imhoffs

DaySpring Basket item
DaySpring Basket
$75

Starting bid

”Love is Kind“ basket, ‘Comfort’ woven throw, “Blue Skies” by James Barnett, “One Step Closer Bible”, & “Faith Love Forgiveness” by Susan Goss.

Valued at $250.

Donated by DaySpring

#1 Neighbors NWA Bulk & Junk Removal item
#1 Neighbors NWA Bulk & Junk Removal
$100

Starting bid

It‘s never too soon for a little spring cleaning! Neighbors NWA will help you clean up your space with a bulk & junk removal. A 'Full Load' is equal to 8x truck bed loads or 16 yds of material.

Valued at $400.

Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families

#2 Neighbors NWA Bulk & Junk Removal item
#2 Neighbors NWA Bulk & Junk Removal
$100

Starting bid

It‘s never too soon for a little spring cleaning! Neighbors NWA will help you clean up your space with a bulk & junk removal. A 'Full Load' is equal to 8x truck bed loads or 16 yds of material.

Valued at $400.

Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families

#3 Neighbors NWA Trash & Recycling Service item
#3 Neighbors NWA Trash & Recycling Service
$100

Starting bid

Feel good about taking out the trash by supporting this local, family owned trash and recycling company, Neighbors NWA. This voucher will cover Rural Residential Trash & Recycling Services (Locations Apply).

Valued at $408.

Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families

#4 Neighbors NWA Trash & Recycling Service item
#4 Neighbors NWA Trash & Recycling Service
$100

Starting bid

Feel good about taking out the trash by supporting this local, family owned trash and recycling company, Neighbors NWA. This voucher will cover Rural Residential Trash & Recycling Services (Locations Apply).

Valued at $408.

Donated by Neighbors NWA, and Adams and Joannes families

AR vs MO Football Tickets (Nov 29th) item
AR vs MO Football Tickets (Nov 29th)
$100

Starting bid

Row 5, section 133, aisle seats 18-20, plus parking pass to watch Missouri Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Valued at $255.

Donated by the Melton family

Keurig-Dr Pepper K-Cup Pod Classic Assortment item
Keurig-Dr Pepper K-Cup Pod Classic Assortment
$50

Starting bid

Assortment of K-Cup pods! 80 pod Crowd Pleaser Collection, 24 pod Wild Mountain Blueberry, 24 pod Snickers, 24 Classic French Toast, 80 Nantucket Blend Medium Roast.

Valued at $150.

Donated by Keurig-Dr. Pepper and the Cox family

Keurig-Dr Pepper K-Cup Pod Fall Assortment item
Keurig-Dr Pepper K-Cup Pod Fall Assortment
$50

Starting bid

Assortment of K-Cup pods! 94 pod Premium Roast Medium, 24 pod Pumpkin Spice, 24 pod Caramel Apple Pie, 10 pod Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake Latte, 22 Hot Cocoa Pumpkin Spice.

Valued at $125.

Donated by Keurig-Dr. Pepper and the Cox family

Personalized Craft Paper Banner item
Personalized Craft Paper Banner
$20

Starting bid

Personalized 6’ craft paper banner for any occasion!

Valued at $45.

Donated by the Tedder family

Fizz Facial Bar Basket item
Fizz Facial Bar Basket
$75

Starting bid

This package has it all! Full size Fizz Skincare Kit (Calm Balm Cleanser, Barrier Boost Hypochlorous Spray, Hydratone Micellar Water, Grit & Glow Exfoliant, Cell Cream Moisturizer), as well as an at-home facial kit and a free Classic Bar Facial.

Valued at $227.

Donated by Fizz Facial Bar

Chiropractic Evaluation @ Generations Health & Wellness item
Chiropractic Evaluation @ Generations Health & Wellness
$100

Starting bid

Chiropractic Evaluation @ Generations Health & Wellness, includes a Chiropractic Exam and any necessary x-rays, and a follow-up appointment for the Report of Findings. Limit one per person. Offer limited to people living and/or working in the Washington County area.

Valued at $250.

Donated by Generations Health & Wellness Center and the Warren family

Skydive Fayetteville item
Skydive Fayetteville
$100

Starting bid

Gift card good for one jump! Ready for the thrill of a life time? Skydive Fayetteville is here to deliver.  Experience beautiful views of Arkansas while traveling at 120 mph.

Valued at $250.

Donated by Skydive Fayetteville

One Week Stay in Breckenridge, CO at Beaver Run item
One Week Stay in Breckenridge, CO at Beaver Run
$2,000

Starting bid

7 day, 6 night stay at Beaver Run Resort & Conference Center in beautiful Breckenridge, CO. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo (3 queen beds plus pullout couch, sleeps 8) features a kitchenette and is perfect for a family vacation from May-October 2026. View the Continental Divide, float down the Colorado River, explore a mine or just browse downtown shops during your Breckenridge visit! Must contact condo owner prior to Dec 31, 2025 to redeem in 2026 offseason.

Valued at > $3,696.

Donated by the Pestello family

Original Artwork by Elijah Fila item
Original Artwork by Elijah Fila
$100

Starting bid

This one of a kind piece was created by our own 9th grade student, Mr. Elijah Fila. While you can delight in Mr. Fila’s lion artwork, which graces the walls of Anthem‘s hallway, this is your chance to take home your own original Elijah Fila painting set in a beautiful 21” x 25” handcrafted wood frame.

Valued at priceless (> $200).

Donated by Elijah Fila and the Fila family

#1 Arkansas Air and Military Museum Family Pass item
#1 Arkansas Air and Military Museum Family Pass
$10

Starting bid

Family Pass to Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville, AR. Expires 10/9/2026.

Valued at $26.

Donated by Arkansas Air and Military Museum

#2 Arkansas Air and Military Museum Family Pass item
#2 Arkansas Air and Military Museum Family Pass
$10

Starting bid

Family Pass to Arkansas Air and Military Museum in Fayetteville, AR. Expires 10/9/2026.

Valued at $26.

Donated by Arkansas Air and Military Museum

Forever Abby Grace Permanent Jewelry item
Forever Abby Grace Permanent Jewelry
$50

Starting bid

This voucher will cover a personalized permanent jewelry bracelet from Forever Abby Grace, up to $110 value.

Valued at $110.

Donated by Forever Abby Grace and the Clark family

Chick-Fil-A Basket item
Chick-Fil-A Basket
$25

Starting bid

Chick-Fil-A basket with 5 chicken sandwich vouchers, 8 breakfast biscuit vouchers, small cow patterned purse, water bottle, keychain, 2 small plush cows.

Valued at $100.

Donated by Razorback Road Chick-Fil-A

Palm Beach Tan Gift Card item
Palm Beach Tan Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Gift card good toward membership, package, lotion or retail item. Cannot be combined with other discounts or offers. Valid at Arkansas area locations only.

Limit one per customer.

Valued at $25.

Donated by Palm Beach Tan Fayetteville

#1 Front Row Seating for 4 at Lessons and Carols item
#1 Front Row Seating for 4 at Lessons and Carols
$50

Starting bid

Plant with Us - #1 Front Row Seating for four at Lessons and Carols on December 12th!

Valued at priceless.

Donated by Anthem Classical Academy

#2 Front Row Seating for 4 at Lessons and Carols item
#2 Front Row Seating for 4 at Lessons and Carols
$50

Starting bid

Plant with Us - #2 Front Row Seating for four at Lessons and Carols on December 12th!

Valued at priceless.

Donated by Anthem Classical Academy

EyeLove Gift Card item
EyeLove Gift Card
$75

Starting bid

Dr. Hughes offers comprehensive treatment, eye care vision needs, contact lenses, and emergency eye care services for the whole family! Gift card to be used at EyeLove in Fayetteville for sunglasses or new frames.

Valued at $200.

Donated by EyeLove Family Eye Care & Optical and the Hughes family

i9 Sports - 2026 Camp/Clinic Voucher item
i9 Sports - 2026 Camp/Clinic Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Voucher good for one camp/clinic in the 2026 season. i9 offers seasonal programs centered around volleyball, flag football, baseball/t-ball, and soccer in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers.

Valued at $110.

Donated by i9 Sports of Northwest Arkansas

i9 Sports - 2026 Season Voucher item
i9 Sports - 2026 Season Voucher
$25

Starting bid

Voucher good for one sport registration in the 2026 season. i9 offers seasonal programs centered around volleyball, flag football, baseball/t-ball, and soccer in Fayetteville, Springdale and Rogers.

Valued at $200.

Donated by i9 Sports of Northwest Arkansas

Custom Christmas Platter by Kimly Ceramics item
Custom Christmas Platter by Kimly Ceramics
$60

Starting bid

A perfect piece to add to your Christmas decor and to serve your favorite foods at all of the upcoming holiday parties! Kimly Ceramics will personalize a custom, handmade platter for you or your loved ones to enjoy this season and for years to come.

Valued at $150.

Donated by the Thompson family

Cozy Up with Anthem Essentials item
Cozy Up with Anthem Essentials
$40

Starting bid

Cozy up with this large, soft, plaid Anthem blanket, Anthem mug, Royals Youth Large sweatshirt, Anthem Pukka snapback hat, Anthem decal and Anthem lion keychain.

Valued at $100.

Donated by Anthem Classical Academy

#1 Anthem Fan item
#1 Anthem Fan
$40

Starting bid

Show your Anthem pride! Includes Youth Large tshirt, Royals Pukka SnapBack hat, Anthem metal water bottle, Anthem stationary and pen, Anthem decal, school colors paracord keychain, and Junior Lion Warmies.

Valued at $100.

Donated by Anthem Classical Academy and an Anthem family

Fender Squier Strat Guitar item
Fender Squier Strat Guitar
$50

Starting bid

Fender Squier Strat Electric Guitar, preowned, perfect for a new musician of any age, designed by the most trusted name in guitar!

Valued at $199.

Donated by Mountain Man Pawn

Community Creative Center Date Night Pottery Wheel item
Community Creative Center Date Night Pottery Wheel
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy a Friday or Saturday evening on the pottery wheel with your partner, pal or kin ages 18+. This voucher is good for two to try their hand at a pottery night at Fayetteville’s Community Creative Center.

Valued at $98.

Donated by Community Creative Center and an Anthem family

Ashley King Photography Mini Session item
Ashley King Photography Mini Session
$200

Starting bid

You’ll cherish the laughter, connection, and love that Ashley King captures on camera! Details around the location and date for this mini photo opp to be arranged in advance with Ashley.

Valued at $400.

Donated by Ashley King Photography

2 Adult Blue Zoo Aquarium Annual Passes item
2 Adult Blue Zoo Aquarium Annual Passes
$75

Starting bid

Enjoy Blue Zoo Aquarium all year long with 2 adult annual passes. Learn about axolotls (like this cute, pink stuffed animal), touch stingrays, and feed parakeets during your visit!

Valued at $180.

Donated by Blue Zoo Rogers

Blue Zoo Rogers Family Day Outing item
Blue Zoo Rogers Family Day Outing
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a family day outing to Blue Zoo Aquarium with 2 adult day passes and 2 children day passes. Observe snakes (like this olive sea snake stuffy), touch stingrays, and feed parakeets during your visit!

Valued at $85.

Donated by Blue Zoo Rogers

Zoom Whitening Session item
Zoom Whitening Session
$150

Starting bid

Philips Zoom! WhiteSpeed whitening session at Prairie Grove Dental. This in-office treatment delivers dramatic whitening in less than an hour and includes take home bleaching trays and touch up bleach. Will not whiten crowns or fillings.

Valued at $500.

Donated by Prairie Grove Dental Center and the Dollar family

Sonicare Adult + Kid Toothbrush Set item
Sonicare Adult + Kid Toothbrush Set
$100

Starting bid

Get those pearly whites squeaky clean with this Philips Sonicare toothbrush set. One adult toothbrush plus one kid’s toothbrush to make your morning routine a little easier!

Valued at $265.

Donated by Prairie Grove Dental Center and the Dollar family

2 tickets to The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at Walton Ar item
2 tickets to The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at Walton Ar
$5

Starting bid

2 tickets to The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra at the Walton Arts Center on Wednesday, December 17 at 7pm! A Holiday Equinox, is a festive show featuring the incomparable voice of Clay Johnson backed by the jubilant sounds of the big band. This joyful production brings to life classic Christmas songs with a delightful mix of jovial humor and heartwarming nostalgia for kids from one to 92. The winner of this voucher must contact the box office at 479.443.5600

Monday thru Friday 10am-5pm to book these tickets onto your account by the December 10th. If you do not redeem within that time frame, the tickets may be released for sale to the public.

Valued at $20.

Donated by Walton Arts Center

Milwaukee 75 pc Impact Bit Set item
Milwaukee 75 pc Impact Bit Set
$25

Starting bid

Get a jump start on Father’s Day gifts with this highly rated SHOCKWAVE™ Impact Duty 75PC Driver Bit Set that offers ultimate fit, torque absorption, and wear resistance.

Valued at $75.

Donated by Home Depot

Fast Lane 10 Sunday-Thursday Attraction Passes item
Fast Lane 10 Sunday-Thursday Attraction Passes
$25

Starting bid

Ten attraction passes for Sunday-Thursday on the following:

  • 1 Game Hologate Virtual Reality
  • ﻿﻿1 Ride on the Python Pit
  • ﻿﻿1 Game of Lazer Tag
  • ﻿﻿Game of Power Alley Bowling
    Shoes Included
  • ﻿﻿1 Round of Spin
    Zone Bumper Cars
  • ﻿﻿Play Structure (1 wrist band)

Expires May 31, 2026

Valued at $60.

Donated by Fast Lane Entertainment

Yeti ROADIE® Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo item
Yeti ROADIE® Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo
$100

Starting bid

Yeti ROADIE® 15 Hard Cooler - Wetlands Camo. Tall enough to chill most bottles of wine and keep the essentials fresh while you take the scenic route.

  • Fits 33 cans (only)
  • Fits 26 lbs of ice (only)

Valued at $200.

Donated by Star Mechanical Supply

Yeti ROADIE® 32 Wheeled Cooler - Charcoal item
Yeti ROADIE® 32 Wheeled Cooler - Charcoal
$200

Starting bid

Yeti ROADIE® 32 Wheeled Cooler - Charcoal. Roll to tailgates, tournaments, and camping trips.

  • ﻿﻿Fits 50 cans (only)
  • ﻿﻿Fits 36 lbs of ice (only)
  • ﻿﻿One removable dry goods basket included

Valued at $375.

Donated by Star Mechanical Supply

#1 Sky Zone Trampoline Park item
#1 Sky Zone Trampoline Park
$50

Starting bid

Five (5) 90 minute jump passes to Sky Zone in Rogers, AR.

Valued at $125.

Donated by Sky Zone Trampoline Park

#2 Sky Zone Trampoline Park item
#2 Sky Zone Trampoline Park
$50

Starting bid

Five (5) 90 minute jump passes to Sky Zone in Rogers, AR.

Valued at $125.

Donated by Sky Zone Trampoline Park

Pearl’s Books Local Authors Basket item
Pearl’s Books Local Authors Basket
$40

Starting bid

Cuddle up with a Junior lion (Go, Anthem Lions!) Warmies and enjoy 3 children’s books from local authors: “Chooch Helped“ by Andrea L. Rogers, “Mrs. Best’s Special Class” by Susan Ligon, and ”Elvis the Pound Dog” by Auntie Angie.

Valued at $95.

Donated by Pearl’s Books and an Anthem family

Animal Books by Local Authors item
Animal Books by Local Authors
$25

Starting bid

Read local! This basket features two Critter Camp chapter books (ages 7-12) by Kizzi Roberts, Tibby the Tabby (ages 2-7) by Andrew Parrish, Faithful Furry Friends by The Sisters, and Rah, Rah, Rain! by Beverly Knoner.

Valued at $50.

Donated by Pig Pen Publishing and an Anthem family

Story Time Basket featuring Local Authors item
Story Time Basket featuring Local Authors
$45

Starting bid

This basket features local authors! N is for Natural State: An Arkansas Alphabet (ages 8-10) by Michael Shoulders, Balloon and the Moon by Madi Love, Benny in the Garden (ages 2-8) by Matt and Melissa Cooper, and Big Tall Tree by Beverly Knoner.

Valued at $80.

Donated by an Anthem family

Craft Session with Mrs. Buwick item
Craft Session with Mrs. Buwick
$25

Starting bid

Does your child love to craft? Your student plus their two friends will enjoy a crafting session with our own 3rd grade teacher, Mrs. Rachel Buwick. There’s no doubt this experience will foster a memorable time of creativity and enriching connection outside of the standard classroom setting. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.

Valued at priceless!

Donated by Mrs. Rachel Buwick

Cookie Decorating with Ms. Michna item
Cookie Decorating with Ms. Michna
$25

Starting bid

Your student and their two friends will join our own 4th grade teacher, Ms. Michna, for a seasonal cookie decorating session! Ms. Michna will bring the cookies, icing, and excitement to your home, where students will learn new skills and enjoy creative time together. Time and date to be mutually agreed upon.

Valued at priceless!

Donated by Ms. Michna

Pizza + Poetry with Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw item
Pizza + Poetry with Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw
$10

Starting bid

It’s a competition between upper school classes!

The upper class (6, 7, 8 or 9th) that raises the most money wins an evening of pizza and poetry. (A donation jar will be set up at the Nov. 6th fundraiser dinner for each upper class. All donations collected at the fundraiser will be tallied at the end of the night for each upper class. This specific online Zeffy bid will then be added to the choice upper class jar. Whichever class raises the most donations will determine final winning class.) Hosted by Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw, your winning class will enjoy delicious homemade pizza from scratch and bond over conversation, laughter, and some friendly board game competition. Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.

Valued at priceless!

Donated by Mr. McMahon and Mr. Shaw

4th Grade Class Stepping Stone item
4th Grade Class Stepping Stone
$10

Starting bid

The 4th grade class pooled their artistic talents to create this unique masterpiece of a stepping stone. The mostly red and green pops of color will fit perfectly among your garden in any season or can be displayed this Christmas as a tabletop centerpiece!

Valued at priceless!

Donated by Ms. Michna’s 4th grade class

Stone Mill Bread Basket #1 item
Stone Mill Bread Basket #1
$25

Starting bid

Perishable items, must be present at fundraiser event to win. Large Stone Mill Bread bag, Cranberry Pecan loaf, Pumpkin bread loaf, strawberry preserves, “Taste the Difference” mug, 3 Vice Pro golf balls.

Valued at $75.

Donated by Stone Mill Bread and the Dantzler family

Stone Mill Bread Basket #2 item
Stone Mill Bread Basket #2
$25

Starting bid

Perishable items, must be present at fundraiser event to win. Large Stone Mill Bread bag, Cranberry Pecan loaf, Pumpkin bread loaf, strawberry preserves, “Taste the Difference” mug, 3 Vice Pro golf balls.

Valued at $75.

Donated by Stone Mill Bread and the Dantzler family

Pop Mart The Monsters item
Pop Mart The Monsters
$25

Starting bid

Unbox this sealed, adorable, miniature-size Labubu monster doll. Pop Mart The Monsters Exciting Macaron Vinyl Face.

Valued at $50.

Donated by the Cooper family

Guided Horseback Ride item
Guided Horseback Ride
$50

Starting bid

Get outdoors for a Wedington Woods trail ride or a beginner lesson for 1-2 riders. Any ability or age is welcome, as we can adjust accordingly! Date and time to be mutually agreed upon.

Valued at $125.

Donated by the Russo family

Handcrafted Wooden Platter by George Shaw item
Handcrafted Wooden Platter by George Shaw
$75

Starting bid

Approximately 13” in diameter, this handcrafted wooden platter is a one of a kind piece. George Shaw mindfully creates functional art for everyday enjoyment and use, highlighting the natural beauty of the grain of locally and sustainably sourced wood.

Valued at $180.

Donated by Woodworks by George Shaw and the Shaw family

Handcrafted Wooden Bowl by George Shaw item
Handcrafted Wooden Bowl by George Shaw
$50

Starting bid

Approximately 8” in diameter, this handcrafted wooden bowl is both functional and beautiful! George Shaw creates from locally and sustainably sourced wood, mindfully highlighting the natural beauty of the grain.

Valued at $100.

Donated by Woodworks by George Shaw and the Shaw family

Underwoods Sterling Silver Bracelet item
Underwoods Sterling Silver Bracelet
$75

Starting bid

Think ahead this Christmas and gift your loved one, or yourself, a beautiful sterling silver bracelet. As a third generation, family owned business deeply rooted in Fayetteville, Underwoods’ commitment to providing exceptional quality jewelry and serving the local community is unmatched.

Valued at $220.

Donated by Underwoods Fine Jewelers

Dodo Coffee Basket item
Dodo Coffee Basket
$40

Starting bid

Enjoy Dodo Coffee Co.’s Zacapa bean from the comfort of your home in this perfect green and white mug. Also included in the basket are 4 Free Drink Cards to redeem at Dodo’s coffee trailer, or soon to come W. Wedington Dr. flagship location!

Valued at $75.

Donated by Dodo Coffee Co.

“My Old Kentucky Home” Lexington, KY item
“My Old Kentucky Home” Lexington, KY
$1,750

Starting bid

MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME

304 WEST HIGH STREET, LEXINGTON KY

FOUR people will enjoy 3 days/2 nights mid-week accommodations at gracious 304 West High Street in the heart of historic downtown Lexington —where southern charm is across the threshold, and southern hospitality is at your doorstep! Original craftsmen details from 1902, yet modern amenities provide an upscale stay. Enjoy high-end modern finishes in the kitchen & bath and large open spaces, with period details from the original hardwoods to the high ceilings. (4.98 rating on Airbnb!) Inclusive of Bites of the Bluegrass walking tour— voted # 1 ranked Lexington Tour on TripAdvisor. “Join us in historical Downtown Lexington where we'll take you to the some of the best bites in the Bluegrass! Your foodie guide will lead you on an insightful tour through the city's booming food scene to taste its unique southern flavors. Taste delicious farm-to-fork cuisine and learn about the city's captivating history, architecture, and street art along the

way.” Welcome charcuterie of local treats. $50 reimbursement via gift card for R/T Airport transfer via RideShare where applicable. (Home is 15 minutes from Bluegrass Airport —LEX.) Winners can add on more friends (up to eight people total) and/or add excursions such as bourbon distilleries, horse farms, local arts, wineries, historic attractions (at additional cost.) A list of suggestions and websites are included in winner packet. It is recommended bookings be made 90 days in advance. Reservations are subject to availability, and the following surcharges apply: $500 per room per weekend night (Friday/Saturday). Blackout dates during Keeneland, the first 4 weeks of April and October.


*Package excludes airfare, traveler’s insurance, gratuities, alcohol and meals-outside of tastings at Bites of the Bluegrass.


This certificate is non-transferable, cannot be bartered or traded, and expires one year from the date of auction or raffle

purchase.


For Tracking Number, questions, and more information contact

Beth Hinkson, Auction Shake Up

US Fundraising and Promotions Representative

**Please include date and name of event/foundation in all communications

Cellular/WhatsApp: +1 425-891-5800

Email: [email protected]


Valued at $3,090.

“Belize for Chocolate Lovers” Punta Gorda, Belize item
“Belize for Chocolate Lovers” Punta Gorda, Belize
$3,200

Starting bid

BELIZE FOR CHOCOLATE LOVERS!

TWO people will enjoy 6 days/ 5 nights luxury accommodations at Tanager Rainforest Lodge, Inclusive of RT Punta Gorda airport transfer, all meals (international and local cuisine, expertly prepared—dietary restrictions can be accommodated with notice), and specified tours (*San Felipe village for Ixcacao Mayan Belizean Chocolate, Belize Spice Farm, Mayan site of Nim Li Punit, Mahogany Chocolate site, Lubaantun and Rio Blanco National Park). Enjoy floating on the Rio Grande River, relax in the natural hot springs, or splash in the sparkling pool. Explore the Mayan ruins of Lubaatun, wander the local markets, morning bird watch with a fragrant cup of Belizean coffee and your best camera lens. Two chocolate making experiences form the central theme of the program activities. The one is a local Mayan farmer and his wife who have created Ixcacao, an artiSinak chocolate manufacturer. The other, a boutique chocolate maker managing the entire process from farm to bean to bar. You will also visit a spice farm growing vanilla, cardamom and black pepper and a host of other species. In Big Falls village the Cal family will host you and explain their traditional way of life. This adventure can be as exciting or relaxing as you choose! Reservations/Bookings have no blackout dates, but are subject to availability. A high season surcharge of$750 USD applies between 21 December and 3 JanUtah. It is recommended bookings be made 90 days in advance.


*Package excludes international and regional flights, per- sonal insurance, gratuities, alcohol, and activities not men-

tioned in the attached itinerary.


For Tracking Number, questions, information Contact Beth Hinkson, US Marketing Representative

Cell/WhatsApp: +1 425-891-5800 Email: [email protected]

**Additional travelers, side trips, extra nights, and/or upgrades can be added post-event. This certificate is non-transferable, cannot be bartered or traded, and expires two years from the date of auction or raffle purchase. **Please include tracking number and name of event/foundation in all communications.


Valued at $5,650.

Experience Fayetteville Basket item
Experience Fayetteville Basket
$20

Starting bid

Be a local who Experiences Fayetteville! Basket includes a size small Dickson Street Marathon shirt, “Eat & Explore Arkansas: Cookbook & Travel Guide (Eat & Explore State Cookbook)” by Christy Campbell, hog nose and a S‘mores Kyya Chocolate.

Valued at $60.

Donated by Experience Fayetteville

BloomingGayle’s Flowers & Gifts $25 Gift Card item
BloomingGayle’s Flowers & Gifts $25 Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Rooted in Farmington, this floral and gift shop has a lot of charm! Drop in for a little holiday shopping and grab a flower bouquet to brighten up your home with this $25 gift card.

Valued at $25.

Donated by BloomingGayle’s Flowers & Gifts

Natural Threads Gear item
Natural Threads Gear
$50

Starting bid

Outfit the family with our local print shop’s gear! Youth Large ArkanSAW turquoise t-shirt, Large OZARKS bike grey t-shirt, Youth Large Old School OZARK MOUNTAINS grey sweatshirt, snapback Luna Moth hat. *If sizes need to be swapped, Natural Threads is located less than one mile from campus.

Valued at $110.

Donated by Natural Threads

Five Altitude Jump Passes item
Five Altitude Jump Passes
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy the recent upgrades and newly remodeled trampoline park with these five 1 hour jump passes.

Valued at $90.

Donated by: Altitude Trampoline Park in Fayetteville, AR

Rudy’s $200 Voucher item
Rudy’s $200 Voucher
$100

Starting bid

Gather the family for a delicious meal of Texas style BBQ at Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q in Fayetteville, AR. This $200 voucher will cover everyone’s appetite.

Valued at $200.

Donated by Rudy's "Country Store" and Bar-B-Q in Fayetteville, AR

Grow with Us Fund item
Grow with Us Fund
$30,000

Starting bid

Help us meet our fundraiser goal of $30,000 by gifting a donation of any amount directly through our website:

https://crm.bloomerang.co/HostedDonation?ApiKey=pub_15fc0498-f864-11ec-84cc-06feca334f0f&WidgetId=14336


Funds raised this year will go toward essential preparations for a future capital campaign: securing architectural planning and consulting, building a reserve for land or building opportunities, including site inspections & zoning, and strengthening Anthem’s financial position so we are ready to act quickly when God provides the right space. Your giving now is not only supporting today’s needs but directly seeding the future of Anthem.

