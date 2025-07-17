Anthem Classical Academy's Silent Auction 2025

MY OLD KENTUCKY HOME

304 WEST HIGH STREET, LEXINGTON KY

FOUR people will enjoy 3 days/2 nights mid-week accommodations at gracious 304 West High Street in the heart of historic downtown Lexington —where southern charm is across the threshold, and southern hospitality is at your doorstep! Original craftsmen details from 1902, yet modern amenities provide an upscale stay. Enjoy high-end modern finishes in the kitchen & bath and large open spaces, with period details from the original hardwoods to the high ceilings. (4.98 rating on Airbnb!) Inclusive of Bites of the Bluegrass walking tour— voted # 1 ranked Lexington Tour on TripAdvisor. “Join us in historical Downtown Lexington where we'll take you to the some of the best bites in the Bluegrass! Your foodie guide will lead you on an insightful tour through the city's booming food scene to taste its unique southern flavors. Taste delicious farm-to-fork cuisine and learn about the city's captivating history, architecture, and street art along the

way.” Welcome charcuterie of local treats. $50 reimbursement via gift card for R/T Airport transfer via RideShare where applicable. (Home is 15 minutes from Bluegrass Airport —LEX.) Winners can add on more friends (up to eight people total) and/or add excursions such as bourbon distilleries, horse farms, local arts, wineries, historic attractions (at additional cost.) A list of suggestions and websites are included in winner packet. It is recommended bookings be made 90 days in advance. Reservations are subject to availability, and the following surcharges apply: $500 per room per weekend night (Friday/Saturday). Blackout dates during Keeneland, the first 4 weeks of April and October.





*Package excludes airfare, traveler’s insurance, gratuities, alcohol and meals-outside of tastings at Bites of the Bluegrass.





Valued at $3,090.