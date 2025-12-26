Anthem Prep

Anthem Prep

Anthem Prep Fun Run and Root Beer Challenge 2026

3950 W Arroyo Norte Dr

Phoenix, AZ 85087, USA

2-mile run - Single Person
$25
2-mile run - Family
$40
Root beer Challenge - Single Person
$25

4 lap root beer challenge - (have to run 4 laps around the school- but the start of each lap you drink a whole can of root beer). First to finish without puking wins! 1 mile total distance

Root beer Challenge -Family
$40

Both Events - Single
$30

Join us for the 2-mile run and the Root Beer Challenge.

8am-  2 mile run run/race

Both Events - Family
$50

8am-  2 mile run run/race

