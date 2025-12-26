Anthem Prep Fun Run and Root Beer Challenge 2026

Hosted by
About this event
4 lap root beer challenge - (have to run 4 laps around the school- but the start of each lap you drink a whole can of root beer). First to finish without puking wins! 1 mile total distance
Join us for the 2-mile run and the Root Beer Challenge.
8am- 2 mile run run/race
9am- 4 lap root beer challenge - (have to run 4 laps around the school- but the start of each lap you drink a whole can of root beer). First to finish without puking wins! 1 mile total distance
